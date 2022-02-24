South Dakota senators pass bill seeking to put more juveniles behind bars

The Juvenile Detention Center provides shoes for juveniles.

A bill seeking to put more repeat juvenile offenders behind bars made it through the Senate floor late Wednesday.

SB 198, which seeks to scrub South Dakota's juvenile correction laws from 2015 under SB 73, passed after lengthy discussion with a 22-13 vote. Those 2015 laws, also called Juvenile Justice Public Safety Improvement Act (JJPSIA), limited the ways a juvenile could be committed to the DOC unless "no viable alternative exists" and the Department of Corrections is the "least restrictive alternative."

"During the past three to four years, countless teachers and school administrators throughout South Dakota have told me about the growing problem of destructive behavior by certain students required to be in their classrooms," said primary bill sponsor Sen. V.J. Smith, R-Brookings.

Cost to incarcerate more juveniles estimated at $7.8 million

The bill would also create an 18-member interim committee to meet and make recommendations for the Legislature by Jan. 1, 2023, with representation from the House, Senate, educators and others appointed by the governor.

According to the bill's fiscal note, passage of SB 198 would increase the number of juveniles in the DOC's care. Ongoing costs to implement SB 198 in total comes out to an additional $7,775,484 in general funds.

The DOC projects placing 107.4 juveniles in FY23 and requested 23.7 FTE (full-time-employees) to meet that need. The fiscal note also states the state Department of Social Services budgeted $1,788,894 in general funds for functional family therapy and $275,534 substance use disorder services related to the JJPSIA for FY23.

But those services would no longer be utilized if SB 198 makes it all the way through the House side.

SB 198 passes 22-13, despite strong opposition in testimony

In debate on SB 198, Sen. David Wheeler, R-Huron, led the opposing arguments and tried to push an amended version that would keep the interim committee and existing juvenile correction laws.

Other senators, like Sen. Timothy Johns, R-Lead, agreed that JJPSIA limited judges' discretion in juvenile cases, but said he hadn't heard any solutions about what to do with those kids who have disruptive behavior.

"We should not be throwing the baby out with the bathwater," Johns said.

But Wheeler's motion for the amended version failed, after President Pro Tempore and bill co-sponsor Lee Schoenbeck labeled it a "world peace kind of thing" that asks the public to "trust me," just like SB 73 did years ago, but doesn't actually solve the problem.

"That's how we got in trouble, was the 'trust me' situation," said Schoenbeck.

Schoenbeck motioned to adopt 198A, which expands the number of people on the study equally between the House, Senate and the administration and removes language limiting who the governor appoints. The committee will also have representation of education, since Schoenbeck says "they're currently the prison wardens."

SB 198A had the support of Sen. Wayne Steinhauer, R-Hartford, who currently serves on the Juvenile Justice Oversight Committee.

"This is not unlike our approach to mental health, honestly," said Steinhauer. "We've got a lot of great kids in South Dakota and we're focusing on the funnel of how many of them end up in the judicial system."

Steinhauer says South Dakota has only come partway up the funnel, and there needs to be a closer look at what families and educators are doing to get their kids on the right path.

Adding more educators on the study is "exactly the right thing to do," he said.

