South Dakota sex offender found guilty of sex crimes, witness tampering

Nov. 23—ABERDEEN — A sex offender is facing a mandatory minimum of 40 years in prison after he was found guilty of sex crimes and witness tampering by a jury.

Kimo Little Bird Sr., 40, of Little Eagle, was found guilty of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, felony sex offense against a minor while required to register as a sex offender and tampering with a witness after a three-day federal jury trial concluded Nov. 18 in U.S. District Court in Aberdeen.

In 2016, Little Bird sexually abused an 11-year-old girl with whom he was residing. Prior to trial, Little Bird contacted multiple potential witnesses in an effort to manipulate and corruptly persuade the girl to recant her statement.

A guilty verdict carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 40 years in federal prison, but Little Bird could be sentenced up to life in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. If he were to be released from federal prison, he would be required to complete a minimum of five years or up to life of supervised release, and pay a $300 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

Little Bird's conviction stems from an indictment by a federal grand jury on March 9, 2020, in which grand jurors were presented evidence collected by the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of South Dakota confirmed Little Bird was convicted in federal court of sexual abuse of a minor in September 2006, which requires him to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Despite this, he is not listed on South Dakota's Sex Offender Registry, nor is he listed on the national registry.

The court has ordered a presentence investigation, and scheduled Little Bird's sentencing for May 23, 2022.

The defendant was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.