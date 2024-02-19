South Dakota State University students celebrate belated Martin Luther King Day, postponed by snow

BROOKINGS − Students, staff and community members at South Dakota State University spent their President’s Day honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with its second annual rally and marade — a march and parade — across campus.

The events, which were rescheduled from Martin Luther King Day in January because of weather, included a keynote speech from Rev. France Davis, a prominent civil rights activist who knew King and marched from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama with King.

Davis, who is the pastor emeritus of the Salt Lake City Calvary Baptist Church, touched on the writings and quotes from King, Langston Hughes and others Monday morning.

He said when he heard King’s “I Have a Dream” speech during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on Aug. 28, 1963, it “was like electrical power” or “turning on an electrical current in a dark room.”

More: Sioux Falls School District teachers spend inservice day back at college at SDSU

He spoke of King’s life and legacy and said when Barack Obama was elected as the first Black president of the United States, that was a fulfillment of King’s dream for many people. However, now, we “seem to be turning the clock backward, politically speaking,” Davis said.

“Dr. King also said that it’s important that we go from here, not to chaos, but to community,” Davis said, noting that when King died in 1968, people broke out in riots just as they did when Minneapolis police restrained and killed George Floyd in 2020.

“I ask you today, are we satisfied with the riots that flow from the death of people like Robert Marshall, the last person lynched in the United State of America? Like the man who was killed not far from here, in Minnesota, just a couple of years ago?" Davis said. "Are we prepared to leave those lynchings and killings and go forward?”

Abolitionists, civil rights activists 'laid their life on the line'

After presentations from Davis, SDSU President Barry Dunn, SDSU students, Brookings Mayor Ope Niemeyer and others, more than 100 people participated in the marade across campus.

Jay Molock, a student success advisor in the Office of Multicultural Affairs at SDSU and the SDSU Black Student Alliance advisor, said in the early days of the civil rights movement, people faced water hoses, bites from police dogs, hangings and nightsticks when they marched in protest.

Today, people did so in celebration of “the things that we don’t have to endure like they did back then,” he explained.

“The significance of the marade will always have a greater impact than the rally,” Molock said. “You all were part of another history-making event in South Dakota and at South Dakota State University.”

More: SDSU Space Trajectory team advances to next level in NASA's Break the Ice Lunar Challenge

Dunn said King’s battle for civil rights and social justice is centuries-old, and that King was one of the most fierce, determined and eloquent leaders in the fight. Dunn said he marched Monday not just to honor King, but also his own great-grandparents, who were abolitionists in the Underground Railroad along the Missouri River in Iowa in the 1850s, he said.

“They fought a fierce fight, too, and laid their life on the line for what we’re here for today,” Dunn said. “I’m very proud of them, and I’ve been inspired by them my whole life.”

'Education is power'

Oluwaseyi Babatunde, a sophomore nursing student at SDSU from Nigeria, said it’s important for people to come together and talk about these revolutionary events. She said there’s still a lot of work to do and it’s not perfect, but, “We’re going to get there.”

Alivya Bollen, a sophomore sport management major on the softball team, said oftentimes, there isn’t a designated time or place to celebrate Black History Month or Martin Luther King Day, and that’s why she felt it was important to join the marade and speak in the rally Monday.

“It’s important to not get complacent and still strive for unity of all diversity and cultures,” Bollen said. “Education is power. Through all of his important speeches, big or small, (King) always emphasized the idea of knowledge and understanding. As soon as you acknowledge a problem or situation, taking that first step in being able to create change is super important.”

More: House Appropriations committee votes to take $7.5M back as SDSU won't build new dairy farm

Jocelyn Carrillo, a graduate student studying nutrition and exercise science and a softball athlete, said she sees a lot of progress in universities with technology, education and innovation, but not enough people reflect on their spiritual and moral advancementstoo.

“Celebrating what Dr. King did is a good reminder and challenge to embrace that radical notion to be maladjusted to this world of hatred, injustice and inequality,” Carrillo said. “Look at me and my sister (Bollen) right here. He had this dream where this nation could be united with love, and that’s a good example with me and her right here.”

The day’s events included a land acknowledgement, presentation of colors, recitation of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” often referred to as “The Black National Anthem.”

Area K-12 students Michelle Huh and Stanturf Dwomoh also read their winning essays about King during the rally. In their essays, each shared proposals to realize King’s dream. Huh proposed a local mentoring program, cultural celebrations and community forums to discuss and debate local issues. Dwomoh talked about anti-bullying measures that should be taken, and ways to prevent climate change.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: SDSU holds march and parade honoring Martin Luther King Jr.