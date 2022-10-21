South Dakota Supreme Court denies petition from convicted rapist in 2016 case

The South Dakota Supreme Court has denied a petition in a 2016 rape case involving a Codington man and his daughter, who is diagnosed with autism and was 4 years old at the time.

Joshua Spaniol, 36, was convicted of three counts of first-degree rape and one count of sexual contact with a child under 16, according to the Supreme Court case filing. He was sentenced in May 2016 for those charges.

Spaniol appealed his conviction and filed a petition, alleging his trial counsel was "ineffective" by failing to retain an expert witness, according to the Supreme Court filing.

The petition called into question the competency of the minor in her testimony and pushed a theory that two others had allegedly molested her instead.

“Based on the testimony from the habeas hearing, Spaniol provides no persuasive argument that, had trial counsel hired an expert, [victim] would have been determined incompetent to testify at trial,” wrote Judge Kent Shelton.

Spaniol argued the trial counsel had information after the trial on third-party perpetrators and viewed their decision to not investigate a “deficient performance.”

The information came in the form of a letter from Spaniol’s mother after his trial, which the state determined was not verifiably “true, correct, or more than gossip.”

“Spaniol has failed to establish that his trial counsel provided ineffective assistance,” stated Shelton in the conclusion of the case.

Spaniol is expected to continue serving his sentence at the prison until February 2074.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: SD Supreme Court rejects appeal from convicted rapist in 2016 Codington case