South Dakota takes step toward expanding concealed carry to public school campuses

PIERRE — In a last ditch effort to create additional safety standards for schools, a Senate committee approved a bill that would allow expanding privileges for concealed carry permit holders.

Sen. Brent Hoffman, R-Hartford, sponsored SB 203 that allows for school principals to approve individuals 21 and older who hold an enhanced concealed carry permit to carry guns on school campuses. The Senate Judiciary committee approved the bill unanimously, when weeks before the Senate Education committee had killed a bill that would have required all South Dakota schools to be part of the state's school sentinel program or a school safety officer.

Hoffman said his bill Thursday was in response to his earlier failed attempt of creating safer schools and allowing the members of the public to respond in times of school shootings.

“Thirty-two states already allow some type of concealed carry on school grounds with some restrictions,” he said, noting Minnesota has a similar law.

Rep. Kevin Jensen, R-Canton, the House sponsor, said that the bill was related to self defense in nature.

“We know for a fact that the no gun zones don’t work,” Jensen said. “That’s where people go if they’re going to cause trouble.”

Opposition came from various school lobbying groups that said more guns in schools would carry more risk and that no administrator or school board had asked for the bill.

Doug Wermedal, of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, noted schools already allow for law enforcement and school sentinels to have firearms on campus.

“It isn’t only a matter for firing off 98 rounds and being confident in your marksmanship, it isn’t only a matter of carrying according to law,” Wermedal said.

Wermedal said a better version of the bill would have school superintendents giving permission to allow for enhanced concealed permits on campus, rather than principals who may vary in their recommendations.

Hoffman hit back at the opposition from the schools, saying he had received a handful of emails from students and parents about better safety protections in schools.

“Bear in mind, I mean no disrespect to our school board associations, but they represent the associationm" he said. "They’re not representing the schools, all of them, and they’re not necessarily representing the students."

Sen. Jim Mehlhaff, R-Pierre, said in his motion to pass the bill through to the Senate floor that the bill would create an enhancement for safety.

“Recently, whenever you read of a school shooting, you always hear of a heroic principal, coach or janitor who confronted the gunman with their bare hands and were among the first to die as they went to protect the kids under their charge,” he said. “To me, I don’t think having responsible people who have been checked out, carrying a weapon, is a danger to public safety.”

