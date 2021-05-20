South Dakota tribe, Gov. Noem's office cast accusations amid Mount Rushmore fireworks dispute

Joe Sneve, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Gov. Kristi Noem's office and a north-central South Dakota Native American tribe are accusing one another of lying over whether the tribe had input before a decision to hold an Independence Day fireworks display in the Black Hills, a dispute that comes just days before a planned unity celebration at the Capitol.

The National Park Service has cited tribal concerns for its decision to rescind an agreement with South Dakota to allow fireworks to be used as part of a July Fourth celebration at Mount Rushmore. And in response, the governor's office this month filed a legal challenge asserting it had met all the requirements established by the NPS in 2020 to hold a fireworks display in the Black Hills, including consulting with South Dakota's eight Indian tribes.

But this week, officials with the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe denied they'd been involved in those conversations with either state or federal governments, and filed a motion to intervene in Noem's lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Interior.

Cheyenne River Chairman Harold Frazier, second from the right, stands with tribal law enforcement at a checkpoint on Friday. Gov. Kristi Noem has threatened to sue the tribe doesn&#39;t remove the checkpoints it set up to curb the spread of the coronavirus onto the reservation.
"In the lawsuit and on the permit, the governor falsely stated the state of South Dakota and the federal government consulted with tribal governments regarding the impact of fireworks at Mount Rushmore," said Remi Bald Eagle, director of intergovernmental affairs for the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

Documents filed in support of the feds' decision to block a permit for 2021 fireworks, however, show two high-ranking Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal members were among 11 tribes that participated in a series of meetings in January and February 2020 or sent letters where they objected to the return of fireworks to Mount Rushmore.

"They were at those meetings as tribal representatives, as they identified themselves," Noem's spokesman Ian Fury said Wednesday, referring to Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal Historic Preservation Officer Steve Vance and tribal council representative Bryce In The Woods.

Bald Eagle didn't refute Wednesday that those ranking tribal members were in attendance, but he denied that they were there in their official capacity as tribal officers or that they were authorized to speak on behalf of the tribe.

Remi Bald Eagle, candidate for South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioner, speaks at a campaign event on Wednesday, September 16, in Viborg.
"The only one authorized to represent the tribe in consultation is either the chairman or counsel while it's in session," he told the USA TODAY Network. "Neither of those individuals that went to those consultations were there in an official capacity."

The dispute between the tribe and the governor's office comes the same week Noem's Department of Tribal Relations is set to hold "The Governor's Round Dance" at the Capitol campus in Pierre.

While the event is billed as a unity celebration to set aside differences between American Indian tribes and nontribal governments, it also provides Noem with a chance to tout tribal-friendly legislation and policies taking place in South Dakota, including a more aggressive response to finding missing and murdered Native American women.

In 2020, the South Dakota attorney general's office rolled out a new South Dakota Missing Persons Clearinghouse after passage of a bill to make information more accessible to the public. And this year, Noem signed a bill to establishing a liaison in the attorney general's office to coordinate with law enforcement in tracking missing person cases involving Native Americans.

But given the pending legal battle over fireworks at Mount Rushmore, her backing of a bill to crackdown on pipeline protesters that was partially overturned by the courts and a standoff with the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe over COVID-19 checkpoints on state highways running through the reservation, the Round Dance could get a tepid reception, said Sen. Troy Heinert, the Rosebud Sioux Tribe member who serves as Democrat Party leader in the South Dakota Senate.

"Every day, it's something," he said. "You can't stay ahead of it."

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Gov. Kristi Noem's office battles South Dakota tribe over fireworks

