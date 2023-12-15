South Dakota has a a handful of elections next year, including a presidential primary in June and several potential ballot questions, U.S. Representative, state legislators up for change in November.

Some of those 2024 potential ballot questions include establishing the right to an abortion in the state constitution, legalizing marijuana and revising legislative term limits, many of which are still in circulation to get signatures to appear on the ballot.

The primary is June 4, while the general election is Nov. 5, 2024. A primary helps determine a party's nomination, and those who win then go on to appear on the general eleciton ballot in November.

The voter registraion deadline for the primary is May 20, and absentee voting begins April 19.

The voter registration deadline for the general election is Oct. 21, 2024, and absentee voting begins Sept. 20, 2024.

Other offices up for election include positions like county commission, state's attorney, county coroner and more.

To check whether you're a registered voter, visit the Voter Information Portal on the South Dakota Secretay of State's website. The portal also allows voters to explore things like sample ballots, where to vote and how to track absentee ballots.

The website also provides information campaign finances and conflict of interest statements for residents to better understand candidates running for office.

For more information, visit www.sdsos.gov and click the tab toward the middle, left side of the page that says "Elections and Voting."

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: South Dakota voter registration guide: How to check voter registration status, what to know