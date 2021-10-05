South Dakota woman sentenced to seven months in prison for stealing more than $10,000 in checks

Oct. 4—A South Dakota woman pleaded guilty on Monday, Oct. 3, to theft, unauthorized use of credit and conspiracy to commit forgery.

Cynthia Dawn Greger, 27, of Wagner, S.D., was sentenced to 10 years in prison with nine years and five months suspended for a total of seven months in prison. She was also sentenced to three years of probation upon her release, and will be ordered to pay $3,329 in restitution.

An additional charge of forgery was dismissed as part of a plea agreement with the state.

According to court documents, the West Fargo Police Department received a report on Dec. 20, 2019, that a 2008 silver Ford Taurus had been stolen. Surveillance footage shows a man getting into the stolen Taurus and driving away.

On Jan. 3, the owner of the stolen vehicle reported that he had left checks in his vehicle, and three checks had been deposited without his consent at Gate City Bank on 24th Avenue South in Grand Forks totaling $2,812.36. All three were deposited into an account belonging to Greger, according to police.

A fourth check from Big River Resources totaling $7,304.25 was also deposited into Greger's account around this time. Police spoke to the man who appeared to have signed the check, who denied knowing Greger or ever signing a check over to her. Police determined that the check was stolen, according to court documents.

Grand Forks Police learned of a $906 purchase at the Crookston Walmart from Greger's account on Dec. 27, and surveillance footage showed Greger and Moorhead man Rafael Buenfil making the purchase.

Court documents also allege that Buenfil matches the description of the man caught on video driving away in the stolen Taurus in West Fargo. Greger also made a wire transfer of $1,000 to Buenfil on Dec. 29, documents state.

In total, the amount stolen in this case was $10,152.61, according to Grand Forks Police.

Buenfil is scheduled to appear for a change of plea hearing on Oct. 11. He has been charged with theft, unauthorized use of credit, forgery and conspiracy to commit forgery.