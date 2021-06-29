What South Dakota's bizarre National Guard deployment might really be about

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brigid Kennedy, Contributing Writer
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) announced Tuesday that she is sending 50 state National Guard troops to the southern border in response to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's (R) request for help with illegal crossings. Most notably, however, Noem plans to fund the venture via "private donation," a controversial pay-for that critics fear turns the National Guard into a "private, for-hire security force."

Others, like Al Jazeera's Alan Fisher and The Washington Post's Max Boot, have called out the small-scale deployment as a performative stunt by another 2024 presidential hopeful who is eager to decry the Biden administration's failures.

Noem is the latest GOP governor to offer her assistance following Abbott and Ducey's June 10 Emergency Management Assistance Compact, Newsweek reports. "Given the staggering number of violations now occurring in Texas and Arizona, additional manpower is needed from any state that can spare it," the governors note in their call for back-up. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (R), Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) — another "2024 aspirant" — all previously pledged their help, per Newsweek.

You may also like

Men are rapidly losing their close friends, poll finds

7 scathingly funny cartoons about Democrats' Joe Manchin problem

Bernie Sanders wants to know if cannabis reporter is 'stoned' right now

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Judge orders powerful ex-SC lawmaker to prison in State House corruption investigation

    A state judge ordered former powerful lawmaker Jim Harrison to 18 months in prison, making him the first and so far only target of the long-running State House corruption investigation to face prison time.

  • Biden heading to Florida 'as early as Thursday'

    President Joe Biden will visit Florida this week after a condominium collapsed in a Miami suburb last week, killing at least 10 people and leaving dozens more unaccounted for.

  • California governor sues to get party ID on recall ballot

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom is suing the state elections chief he appointed in an effort to get his party affiliation to appear next to his name on the ballot for a recall election that will determine if the first-term Democrat is forced out of office. The lawsuit against Secretary of State Shirley Weber, a fellow Democrat, came after Newsom's campaign failed to file the appropriate paperwork. Newsom was supposed to indicate whether he wanted his party preference on the ballot back in February 2020, when he first responded to the recall petition.

  • NY prosecutors to indict Trump Org CFO: sources

    New York prosecutors investigating former U.S. President Donald Trump's business will likely issue criminal indictments against his firm, the Trump Organization.That's according to people involved in the case, who added they did not expect Trump himself would be charged.An attorney representing Trump said on Monday that based on discussions with prosecutors he expects "no charges" will be brought against Trump in the initial round of indictments. Several people familiar with the investigation said the initial charges would focus on Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer for the Trump Organization, and other company officials.Sources told Reuters the charges would likely allege Weisselberg and others received corporate benefits such as free apartments and cars that were not reported on their tax returns. The exact charges prosecutors are preparing are not known.The indictments would be the investigation’s first against top officials at Trump's company, marking a critical shift from investigation to prosecution.Prosecutors have been pressing Weisselberg to cooperate with their probe and provide testimony, so far, without success. An indictment would increase that pressure. Weisselberg is among Trump’s closest confidants, having worked for the company since 1973 when it was run by Trump’s father, Fred.Trump released a statement Monday night attacking the prosecutors as "rude, nasty and totally biased" and said his company’s actions "in no way a crime."

  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem deploys National Guard to U.S-Mexico Border

    South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R) announced Tuesday that up to fifty of her state's National Guard troops are being deployed to Texas border at the request of Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The big picture: South Dakota's National Guard's deployment to the border is slated to last between 30 and 60 days. The deployment is to be paid for by a private donation, Noem's office said, and the details of the mission have yet to be finalized. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insight

  • Jared Kushner Really Did Make the Pandemic Worse

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyJared Kushner is the epitome of the fuckup trope in every movie ever.He tries to help, but doesn’t. In most cases, he actually makes things worse, and that was the case during the pandemic last year according to Yasmeen Abutaleb, health policy reporter at the Washington Post, and Damian Paletta, its economics editor.The two co-wrote a book called Nightmare Scenario about how the Trump administration and relevant government entities responded during COVI

  • Crackdown at Des Moines City Council meeting ends in arrest

    At least one person was arrested and multiple people were removed from DSM's City Council meeting last night, following multiple warnings about disruptions, Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said.Why it matters: While citizens aren't guaranteed an absolute right to speak at public meetings, it's considered to be an effective way for the public to communicate with elected officials. City leaders say uncivil or out-of-control meetings make it difficult for the government to function and for the voices of e

  • Trump again becomes GOP's main show: The Note

    To many elected Republicans, former President Donald Trump is engaged in a post-presidential sideshow that they'd just as soon ignore. "It's entertaining, but it's not real," Sen. Mitt Romney said on CNN over the weekend, after Trump's latest rally. Trump is now openly warring with former Attorney General Bill Barr and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, after Barr spoke with ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl about Trump's anger over his refusal to back up his lies.

  • Biden’s DC church says president won’t be denied Communion over abortion stance

    “Holy Trinity Catholic Church will not deny the Eucharist to persons presenting themselves to receive it.”

  • Betting: Bucks vs. Hawks | June 29

    Minty Bets&nbsp;previews the&nbsp;betting&nbsp;odds for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Bucks and Hawks on Tuesday June 29.

  • Arizona audit boss claims CIA may have produced 'disinformation' on election fraud in new film

    The CEO of the firm hired by the Arizona Senate to conduct an audit of the Maricopa County 2020 election was featured in a new film alleging the CIA may have spread "disinformation" about fraud in the contest.

  • Poll: 6 in 10 GOP voters favor new $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan, boosting Biden’s hopes of a big bipartisan win

    The results of a new survey could be an auspicious sign that Congress might finally come together to pass the first major increase in public works spending in over a decade.

  • Biden Communion Fight Raises Stakes for Vatican Ambassador Pick

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyThe decision by right-wing Catholic leaders to begin drafting a statement that could potentially allow bishops to deny the sacrament of Holy Communion to politicians whose stances on social issues stand in conflict with those of the church has injected a political fight into one of the faith’s most sacred religious rites.The conflict has also put increasing pressure on President Joe Biden to name an ambassador to the Holy See who would help smo

  • Brazil could have stopped 400,000 Covid deaths with better response, expert says

    Epidemiologist behind study on scale of disaster says Jair Bolsonaro’s government is ‘entirely’ responsibleSee all our coronavirus coverage Demonstrators protest against Bolsonaro’s administration in São Paulo. A leading epidemiologist says 400,000 Covid deaths in Brazil were preventable. Photograph: Cris Faga/NurPhoto/Rex/Shutterstock Brazil could have saved 400,000 lives if the country had implemented stricter social distancing measures and launched a vaccination programme earlier, according t

  • CNN Analyst Torches Barr: Watched The House Burn Down Then 'Tossed His Drink On It'

    Elie Honig, a former federal prosecutor, bashed Bill Barr's efforts at "image rehabilitation" after advancing Trump's big lie.

  • 2 unaccounted for after massive fire in Utah

    A suspect was in custody in connection with the incident, officials said.

  • How “Cultural Appropriation” Fears Blur The Line Between Helping & Hurting Indigenous Creators

    When Tatiana Toro first launched OLT Embera, a website that sells artisanal design pieces made by Indigenous groups from her home country of Colombia, she encountered an unanticipated challenge: People said they wanted to buy her jewelry, but were scared to. “[A friend] came up to me, and she said, ‘I showed your necklaces to my co-worker, and she said, ‘Wait, but isn’t that cultural appropriation?’” Toro recounted to Refinery29. The necklaces in question were Okamas, beaded pieces common among

  • ‘Utterly Deranged’ Trump Has Full Meltdown Over William Barr, Mitch McConnell

    The ex-president attacked his former attorney general and the Senate GOP leader, two key figures who enabled his agenda, calling them "spineless RINOs."

  • Surfside resident Ivanka Trump quietly helped out after tower collapse, reports say

    Ivanka Trump is helping.

  • "I said you're in f---ing charge!": Trump and Gen. Milley's Situation Room shouting match

    Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, repeatedly blew up at President Trump over how to handle last summer's racial-justice protests, The Wall Street Journal's Michael Bender writes in his forthcoming book, "Frankly, We Did Win This Election."The backdrop: Trump wanted to invoke the Insurrection Act and put Milley in charge of a scorched-earth military campaign to suppress protests that had spiraled into riots in several cities.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Ma