South Daytona man convicted in shooting, faces up to 30 years in prison

Gavel

A South Daytona man faces up to 30 years in prison after he was convicted Thursday of attempted manslaughter, according to the 7th Circuit State Attorney's Office.

Delon Richard Smith, 44, was found guilty of attempted manslaughter using a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after a two-day trial.

Ex-police officer faces prison Ex-Daytona Beach police officer convicted of a lesser charge for stabbing man outside bar

Drug trafficking arrests Sheriff's office announces 41 arrests in Volusia and Lake counties in drug trafficking bust

Smith shot a man in the driveway of a home on Kingston Avenue in Daytona Beach on March 26, 2023. A witness told police Smith and the victim got into an argument. Smith then shot the man twice, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Surveillance video also recorded the shooting.

Smith then ordered the witness at gunpoint to drive him away from the area.

Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols will sentence Smith at a later date.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: South Daytona man convicted in shooting