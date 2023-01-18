South Daytona man gets 15 years in prison for fentanyl-related death

no caption

A South Daytona man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday for selling a fatal dose of heroin laced with fentanyl, according to a press release from the State Attorney’s Office.

Lee Ardis Wiley II, 46, pled no contest to a reduced charge of manslaughter in the death of 54-year-old Michael Howard Ordway, according to the release and court records. Wiley was adjudicated guilty.

Wiley was initially indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in Ordway’s death, according to court records.

Wiley also entered no contest pleas and was adjudicated guilty on charges of possession of heroin with intent to sell, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of paraphernalia, according to the agreement and court records.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the victim deceased in April 2019, according to the release. After months of investigation, deputies arrested Wiley, who was described as “no stranger to the drug-dealing scene,” in the release.

“The State Attorney’s Office will continue to work with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office and all local law enforcement in thoroughly investigating overdose deaths and prosecuting the dealers wherever possible,” the release stated.

Assistant State Attorney Sarah Thomas prosecuted the case, and Circuit Judge Elizabeth Blackburn presided, according to the release. Wiley was represented by Aaron Delgado, according to plea agreement.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: South Daytona man gets 15 years in prison in drug overdose death