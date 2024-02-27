South Decatur senior explains importance of FFA

Feb. 27—DECATUR COUNTY — Feb. 17 to 24 was National FFA Week. According to the National FFA website, the designation is a time to share what FFA is and the impact it has on members every day.

South Decatur High School agriculture teacher Lindsey Bedel is honoring the impact of her students in SDHS FFA by partnering with the Daily News to share stories of local students involved in South's FFA program.

SDHS senior Emma Gatewood is undecided on her career goals, but plans to pursue a job in the agricultural field. The following is her explanation of the importance of the high school FFA program in her own words.

My family owns a farm that I've taken part in my whole life. I have grown up around agriculture and always enjoyed it. When I was in elementary school I was influenced by the FFA officers to join the organization. The officers visited my school and gave an introduction to FFA to my sixth grade class. Besides their presentation, the members would encourage me every time they saw me outside of school too. My brother was in FFA so, of course, I thought it was cool and that I needed to join.

Even after I was in FFA my peers continued to encourage me to participate more and try new things. I enjoyed everything about the people and the organization. I learned to become a more outgoing person and leader. This led me to becoming an officer and taking a bigger role in the community. In joining this organization I hoped to gain career readiness skills. I have acquired many new friendships and skills along the way. I am very grateful for those who motivated me to join FFA.

During my junior year I participated in the National Horse and Pony judging competition that was held at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. I have been to state competitions multiple times for crops judging, livestock judging, and horse and pony judging. Had I not joined FFA I wouldn't have had these opportunities to further my knowledge and skills.