South East sees big rise in child abuse image offences, NSPCC says

Child abuse image offences in the South East have risen sharply in the past five years, according to the NSPCC.

Figures from the charity show Kent, Sussex and Surrey police forces recorded 2,653 crimes last year, compared with 1,311 in 2016-17.

Kent Police saw the biggest jump out of the region's forces, from 381 offences five years ago to 1,356 last year.

A government spokesman said the Online Safety Bill will force social media firms to protect children online.

A Freedom of Information request (FOI) by the NSPCC showed child abuse image offences across the UK jumped by 66% during the five-year period, with more than 30,000 crimes involving the sharing and possession of indecent images of children recorded last year.

The charity's figures showed all police forces in the South East had seen a rise in the number of offences reported, compared to five years ago.

Online sexual abuse risks becoming normalised for a generation of children. Young people feel powerless.



We need the Govt to create a child safety advocate that stands up for children and families. The #OnlineSafetyBill must do everything to stop abuse. https://t.co/0WGjnSiQT2 pic.twitter.com/IJao4iqtZy — NSPCC (@NSPCC) February 22, 2023

The NSPCC said unregulated social media was fuelling a rise in online child sexual abuse, as well as social media firms "failing to stop" sites being used to organise, commit and share abuse.

NSPCC CEO Sir Peter Wanless said: "These new figures are incredibly alarming but reflect just the tip of the iceberg of what children are experiencing online.

"We hear from young people who feel powerless and let down as online sexual abuse risks becoming normalised for a generation of children."

One woman from Kent, who wishes to remain anonymous, told BBC South East Today she was left "shocked, confused and angry" after her nude images were circulated online by her ex-boyfriend when she was aged 14.

"It became my whole life. Every waking moment I was worried about who was going to message me next," she said.

Her school involved police and arrests were made but no charges were brought, she said. Now, she wants tougher legislation to be brought in and for victims to know "they're not alone".

A Home Office spokesperson said the Online Safety Bill will force social media firms, including virtual reality platforms, to keep children safe from exploitation.

"If companies fail to act, they could be hit with huge fines and senior managers could face serious consequences," he added.

