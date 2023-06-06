South End Charlotte brunch spot found with gnats, mildew in restaurant inspection

A Charlotte brunch restaurant received a “B” grade from the Mecklenburg County Health Department for numerous health violations, including the presence of insects and food buildup on kitchen surfaces.

Maple Street Biscuit Company, 2725 South Blvd., in South End, received a score of 85 during its June 5 inspection.

Health department inspectors cited the restaurant after finding “small gnats in the area near breading station,” documents show. The restaurant was also written up when inspectors noticed “numerous surfaces with dust, old food debris and mildew on them, including shelves, drink dispensers, refrigerator shelves,” bowls and pans.

Other violations the restaurant was cited for include:

Waffle mix stored above required temperatures

Employees wearing bracelets and rings

Utensils on storage shelves stacked wet

Dumpster doors left open

This is the restaurant’s first “B” grade.

According to state law, permits are immediately revoked if a restaurant receives a score of less than 70 percent.

The Charlotte Observer contacted the restaurant for comment regarding its score prior to publication.