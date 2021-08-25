South End crime spree suspect nabbed

Aug. 25—A Falls man stands accused of conducting a one-man man crime spree in the city's South End.

On Tuesday, Criminal Investigation Division detectives said they had linked Michael Miranda, 27, no permanent address, to at least three burglaries between Aug. 18 and this past Saturday. Detectives also said they were actively investigating whether Miranda might be a suspect in several other larcenies in the tourist district.

Police Warrant Services officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force picked up Miranda as he was walking on the 500 block of Niagara Street on Tuesday morning. He was sought in connection with burglaries at the Misty Dog Grill, on the 400 block of Main Street, and the Power City Eatery, on the 400 block of Third Street.

Miranda had already been arrested in connection with the burglary of Zaika Indian Cuisine, on the 400 block of Third Street, this past Friday. He was charged with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, fourth-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree grand larceny in that incident, and was released from custody under New York's Bail Reform Act.

Police Officer Jordan Collins was on routine patrol on the 400 block of Fifth Street at 2:05 a.m. Friday when he said "a short, thin build male wearing a white hat, blue shirt, carrying a white box under his left arm (and) pushing a bicycle" walked in front of his patrol car. Collins said he had to "brake suddenly" to avoid hitting the man.

That man was later identified as Miranda.

After circling back to speak with Miranda, Collins said he observed him attempting to "hide by standing in the open" and then crouching near an abandoned house on the 500 block of Niagara Street. When Collins got out of his patrol car to speak to Miranda, he dropped the box he had been holding, jumped a fence and ran from the officer.

Other patrol officers responded to the area and set up a perimeter to search for Miranda. Collins discovered that the white box Miranda had been holding was actually a cash register drawer.

Officers located Miranda trying to hide behind a fence and took him into custody. He told the officers the cash register drawer had come from Zaika and he had entered the business through an unlocked rear door.

The restaurant owners said the rear door had been pried open and two cash register drawers were taken.

After his release from custody on Friday afternoon, detectives said Miranda was back on the 400 block of Third Street in the early morning hours of Saturday. About 4:55 a.m. Saturday, an employee going to work at the Power City Eatery discovered someone had smashed a window on the north side of the cafe.

The employee found that an area where a cash register was located had been rummaged through and a register drawer had been taken from a rear office. When detectives viewed video taken by security cameras inside the cafe, they watched Miranda break the window to gain entry into the eatery then steal cash from the register drawer in the office.

Miranda has been charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny in connection with the Power City burglary.

Interior security camera video also led detectives to charge Miranda with breaking into the Misty Dog, at 4:02 a.m. Aug. 18. The video shows Miranda forcing open a door to gain entry.

Once inside, investigators said Miranda stole the grill's cash register system and opened a refrigerator and freezer door. Miranda failed to close the doors before he left the building, causing the items inside to defrost and flood the business.

The grill's owner estimated the food loss was $1,700.

Miranda has been charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny in connection with the Misty Dog burglary.

He was arraigned on the new charges in City Court on Tuesday afternoon and jailed in lieu of bail of $5,000 cash.