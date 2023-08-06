Shooting at BP gas station hospitalizes one person

One person has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a reported shooting in southwest Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed.

The shooting occurred at the BP gas station on Remount Road.

A bystander at the scene said they saw the incident from the beginning. He asked to stay anonymous as it is unknown whether the suspect has been found.

The witness said the suspect and the victim got into an altercation of some sort. According to the witness, it looked like an attempted robbery.

According to the witness, the victim was walking on a path when the suspect tried to rob him. When the victim fought back, the suspect shot him in the chest.

The victim then ran to the BP and fell there, the witness says.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

