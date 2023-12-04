South End street shut down due to crash involving utility pole
A street in South End has been shut down due to a crash involving a utility pole early Monday morning.
The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on South Tryon Street near Tremont Avenue.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation said South Tryon Street will be closed in both directions as crews fix the utility pole.
The estimated restoration time is 1 p.m.
