South Fayette Township police asking for home surveillance video to aid investigation

South Fayette Township police are asking for the public’s help to provide home surveillance video from three streets.

Police are looking for videos from Augusta Drive, Pine Valley and Cyprus Court from Friday, May 13 between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the township.

The post said the video will help police in an investigation.

It’s unclear what police are investigating at this time.

If you have any video, or footage or information about suspicious people or vehicles in the area, please call South Fayette police via 911, or contact Officer James Jeffrey: https://southfayettepa.com/Directory/Home/SingleStaff?EID=72.

