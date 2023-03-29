South Florida attorney who fought against sexual abuse caught with child porn, feds say

A West Palm Beach licensed attorney known for fighting against sexual abuse has been arrested after FBI agents say they caught him actively downloading child pornography to his laptop.

Michael T. Dolce, 53, who prosecutors say amassed over 2,000 child porn photos and videos to his electronic devices, is scheduled to be in a West Palm Beach federal courtroom on Thursday for his initial appearance.

According to court documents, FBI agents executing a search warrant on March 15 knocked on the door of Dolce’s West Palm Beach apartment, identified themselves and ordered him to come out. But when he didn’t respond, investigators say, agents forcefully breached the door.

Once inside the apartment, agents say they discovered that Dolce was actively downloading child porn to his Samsung laptop. Agents say they also found 1,997 photos and five videos depicting child porn, including several dozen photos of prepubescent girls as young as 5 in “varying states of undress.”

Leonard Scott Feuer, Dolce’s attorney, didn’t immediately respond to the Miami Herald’s emailed request for comment.

Dolce was a partner at Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, PLLC in Palm Beach Gardens, where he led the law firm’s Sexual Abuse, Sex Trafficking, and Domestic Violence team, according to now-deleted entries in the company’s website.

The Florida Bar’s website shows he graduated from Stetson University College of Law in 1994.