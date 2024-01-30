South Florida, the chilly weather is here to stay as yet another cold front emerges

South Florida won’t escape the chilly winds and low temperatures as a second cold front travels down the region — and will last into the weekend, forecasters say.

The first cold front, still affecting Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, arrived over the weekend. It dropped temperature highs in the low 80s down to the low 50s. Since Sunday, metro areas experienced wind chill in the upper 30s.

Another cold front is now forecast to reinforce the first keeping temperatures low. However, it will be a bit warmer moving up to the low 50s on most nights through the weekend.

Residents will also have to contend with wind that will increase in speed as the front pushes through.

South Florida resident JC Holder walk her Yorkshire, Haven, left, and Pebbles under the cold weather at the Newport Fishing Pier on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024 in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

How cold will it get?

▪ Tuesday: Minimum temperatures in the upper 40s for in-land Miami-Dade and the low to mid 50s for coastal Miami-Dade. Winds will be around 5 mph.

▪ Wednesday: Minimum temperatures in the upper 40s for in-land Miami-Dade and mid 50s for coastal Miami-Dade. Winds will be around 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph,.

▪ Thursday: Minimum temperatures in the high 40s for in-land Miami-Dade and lower 50s for coastal Miami-Dade. Winds will reach around 5 to 10 mph.

▪ Friday: Minimum temperatures in the upper 50s for in-land Miami-Dade and upper to mid 60s for coastal Miami-Dade.

▪ Saturday: Minimum temperatures in the upper 50s for in-land Miami-Dade and lower 60s for coastal Miami-Dade.

▪ Sunday: Minimum temperatures in the upper 60s for in-land Miami-Dade and lower 70s for coastal Miami-Dade.

