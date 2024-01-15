South Florida expected to see cooler temperatures as the week progresses

South Florida can expect cool temperatures this short work week, as a cold front will bring rainstorms, thunderstorms, and chilliness, according to the National Weather Service.

On Monday, the morning’s overcast conditions should persist as mostly cloudy conditions with the possibility of on and off rain showers, said National Weather Service meteorologist George Rizzuto. The temperature should stay steady at around 80.

“For the most part what you see is what you get,” said Rizzuto.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and windy, with highs in the lower 80s, although it could also rain.

A cold front is forecast to envelop the region Wednesday and bring more showers and possibly thunderstorms, principally in the evenings. Towards the end of the week, things are expected to dry out, but temperatures will cool down. Miami-Dade County will be in the low-60s overnight on Wednesday and Thursday, said Rizzuto. Parts of interior South Florida, could register temperatures in the upper 40s.

On Friday, the weather will start warming up again. The high’s could be approaching the 80s, while the overnight lows could be in the upper 60s and the lower 70s.

The National Weather Service published a hazardous weather outlook for several areas, including Atlantic coastal waters, southeast Florida, southern Florida, southwest Florida and Gulf of Mexico. The agency warned there is a high rip currents risk on the Atlantic Ocean beaches. .