South Florida to feel effects of tropical system after a fourth pops up in the Atlantic

Yet another tropical disturbance is being tracked in the Atlantic Ocean by the National Hurricane Center, bringing the tally of active systems up to four.

One of the disturbances is set to move into the Gulf of Mexico, which will be affecting South Florida and the Florida Keys — bringing even more rain to an already saturated area.

The northern extent of a Tropical Wave is forecast to move over South Florida this upcoming weekend bringing elevated rain chances to our area. As of 8pm, the National Hurricane Center gives this wave a 30% of development **after** it passes us and moves into the Gulf of Mexico. https://t.co/tEJSAMvv6D — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) August 18, 2023

The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is Sept. 10, with most activity occurring between mid-August and mid-October.

Here’s what National Hurricane Specialist Philippe Papin wrote in the hurricane center’s 8 p.m. Thursday advisory:

Where is the disturbance in the Gulf?

The hurricane center is watching an area of disturbed weather just north of Hispaniola which is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week.

Slow development could be possible as it moves west and approaches the western Gulf of Mexico by the middle of next week.

▪ Formation chance through 48 hours: near 0%.

▪ Formation chance through 7 days: 30%.

What about Disturbance 1?

Another trough of low pressure is producing disorganized thunderstorms that was about 1,000 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

A tropical depression could form during the next several days as the system moves west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic.

▪ Formation chance through 48 hours: 40%.

▪ Formation chance through 7 days: 50%.

What’s going on with Disturbance 2?

An area of low pressure is also forming a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

“Over the next few days environmental conditions appears mostly favorable for additional development while it moves toward the west-northwest or northwest at around 10 mph across the eastern tropical Atlantic,” Papin wrote.

A tropical depression could form over the weekend before conditions become unfavorable by early next week.

▪ Formation chance through 48 hours: 50%.

▪ Formation chance through 7 days: 70%.

Where’s Disturbance 3?

Another area of low pressure could be ripe for forming in a day or so on the tail end of a trough of low pressure more than 500 miles to the east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles.

“Some slow development of this system is possible over the weekend into early next week as it moves generally west-northwestward at 10-15 mph across the Lesser Antilles into the northeastern Caribbean Sea.,” Papin wrote.

▪ Formation chance through 48 hours: 0%.

▪ Formation chance through 7 days: 30%.

Will they affect Florida?

The system sitting north of Hispaniola and set to go into the Gulf of Mexico will first move over South Florida this weekend. As it travels overhead, it will bring higher rain chances.