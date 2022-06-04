South Florida hit with heavy rain, flooding as hurricane season begins

AccuWeather

As a severe thunderstorm moved through New Port Richey, Florida, located just northwest of Tampa, a young weather photographer noticed a unique sight overhead and quickly ran to capture the phenomenon on video. The photographer, Nicholas Krasznavolgyi, saw the storm system barreling toward him while monitoring it inside his home. While monitoring the incoming weather with a weather radar, the photographer saw an incredibly unique sight overhead his family home -- the mouth of a tornado as it for