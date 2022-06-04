South Florida hit with heavy rain, flooding as hurricane season begins
South Florida is recovering from heavy rainfall and flooding after a storm swept through before the weekend. The storm left many residents without power. Adriana Diaz has more.
South Florida is recovering from heavy rainfall and flooding after a storm swept through before the weekend. The storm left many residents without power. Adriana Diaz has more.
Locals were seen standing in streets with water covering their legs while pushing jammed cars and buses.
Havana residents knee-deep in water as the aftermath of Hurricane Agatha hits the Cuban capital.
Firefighters from 20 area departments battled a raging blaze that tore through multiple vacant mill buildings in Orange on Saturday morning.
Social Security is an important source of retirement income, especially for women. But how well do you understand the benefits you're due? Find Out: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security...
As a severe thunderstorm moved through New Port Richey, Florida, located just northwest of Tampa, a young weather photographer noticed a unique sight overhead and quickly ran to capture the phenomenon on video. The photographer, Nicholas Krasznavolgyi, saw the storm system barreling toward him while monitoring it inside his home. While monitoring the incoming weather with a weather radar, the photographer saw an incredibly unique sight overhead his family home -- the mouth of a tornado as it for
Television technology has reached perfection in the 65-inch flatscreen. SPY the best models from Sony, LG, Samsung and more top brands.
A tropical storm named Alex is no longer expected to form from the messy, disorganized disturbance heading toward Florida, forecasters say. But tropical storm warnings are still in effect for the region and a flash flood warning for Miami-Dade and Broward was posted overnight.
(Bloomberg) -- Tahir Gulcimen says runaway inflation is threatening his livelihood as he struggles to keep his five-month old restaurant open. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsThere’s a Better Solution for Student Loans Than Forgiving Debt, Experts SayOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian
The National Hurricane Center has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for all of South Florida.
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin has now launched 25 civilians to space in five for-profit sub-orbital missions.
Executive produced by Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin, the AMC original series satiated a long wait for the adaptation to debut — and a return to theaters for Austin's beloved TV festival.
I’ve been thinking about Dad recently — partly because Father’s Day is coming up, partly because of the news involving the Southern Baptist Convention.
In this article, we discuss the 7 stocks that Michael Burry was wrong about. If you want to read about some more stocks that Michael Burry was wrong about, check out Michael Burry Was Wrong About These 3 Stocks. Michael Burry was one of the first hedge fund managers to warn of a possible market […]
You've worked hard all your life, so you deserve to enjoy yourself in retirement. However, when you live on a fixed income, it's important to keep track of where every dollar is going and not spend...
The California Public Utilities Commission unanimously granted Cruise, a company controlled by automaker General Motors, approval to launch its driverless ride-hailing service.
And find out how to try their partner workout at home.
As South Florida continues to get doused with heavy rain that left some drivers stranded on flooded streets and affected dozens of flights, you might be wondering:
Nigeria is the biggest former British colony in Africa but not many people are celebrating the jubilee.
In northern Syria, residents are bracing for a new fight. With the world’s attention focused on the war in Ukraine, Turkey's leader says he’s planning a major military operation to push back Syrian Kurdish fighters and create a long sought-after buffer zone in the border area. Hardly a day passes by without an exchange of fire and shelling between the U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters, and Turkish forces and Turkey-backed Syrian opposition gunmen.
California and Florida collectively had seven airports on the list, while Illinois, New York, and Missouri had one each.