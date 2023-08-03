South Florida husband murdered, dismembered wife’s body after 15 year marriage, cops say

A 15 year marriage ended in a gunshot, dismemberment and luggage stuffed with body parts thrown in a Delray Beach waterway. A little over two weeks after the grizzly crime took place, authorities arrested the man they believe responsible Wednesday.

William Lowe Jr. was charged with the first degree murder of his wife, Aydil Fontes, and improper dismemberment of a human body. He still remains in jail and was not granted a bond.

“Although we can never fully repair what has transpired, it is our hope that our efforts can somehow bring piece to the victim and her family,” Delray Beach Police Chief Russ Mager said.

On July 21, a 911 call was made reporting a suspicious item containing human remains in the Intercoastal Waterway in Delray Beach. After a search of the area, officers found three suitcases, a tote bag and a purse all with a woman’s body parts inside.

An investigation revealed Fontes, 80, was the dismembered victim, and her cause of death was actually a gunshot wound to the head. The culprit? Her husband Lowe, police said.

A purple Palm Springs Ricardo Beverly Hills bag.

“This is the worst [case] I’ve seen,” Delray Beach Police Detective Mike Liberta said.

After finding the disturbing luggage, officers canvased the nearby neighborhood which led them to a witnesses who saw a car and a suspect in the area multiple times before the luggage was found, Liberta said.

The interviews and surveillance video led detectives to that suspect — Lowe. He and Fontes lived near the crime scene.

“I’m very certain I have the right person based on the evidence I have,” Liberta said.

Authorities found blood splatter inside their home, which is where the dismemberment is believed to have happened.

After searching the home, evidence unveiled a storage unit that had a chainsaw inside, which detectives say Lowe used in the crime.

“It is important for myself, members of the investigations division and the department to express our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Barbosa Fontes,” Liberta said.

A motive for the crime is still unclear.

During his Wednesday arrest, Liberta said Lowe was nervous but not surprised.

“I think this was an isolated incident, the City of Delray Beach is a very safe place to live,” Liberta said. “I would not be considered with further incidents like this from this individual.”