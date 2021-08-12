What can South Florida and the Keys expect from Fred? Details on rain, wind, flooding

Howard Cohen
·5 min read

Fred is battered and bruised from its fight through Hispaniola’s jagged mountainous terrain. But, like a shark’s resolve for survival, we can’t count the tropical depression down and out.

Fred has moved back into nurturing waters near Haiti and Eastern Cuba and was forecast by the National Hurricane Center to move west-northwest toward the Florida Keys and the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico early this weekend before moving northward into the northeastern Gulf of Mexico later this weekend.

Whether Fred can reform and grow into a tropical storm or more, or less, South Florida can still expect a dousing from tropical moisture wrung from Caribbean waters.

“The biggest question is if the system will recover as it took a big toll in the mountains of the Dominican Republic,” said Anthony Reynes, senior forecaster with the National Weather Service in Miami.

“For now, we are seeing it as a rather weak, disorganized system,” he said.

But that doesn’t mean South Florida’s escaping ... something.

“There’s a field of clouds associated with [Fred] even if it doesn’t recover. Its remnants will still bring some cloudiness and showers to the area,” Reynes said as he eyed Saturday as the worst of the potential weather.

By Thursday morning, Miami Beach had already begun preparations for whatever Fred happens to be, said spokeswoman Melissa Berthier.

“We are deploying an additional 11 temporary pumps throughout the city that will assist the existing pump stations in alleviating potential flooding,” she said. “In addition, we have staff assigned to work around the clock starting Friday through Monday with additional crews on standby.”

Miami Beach will continue monitoring the forecasts closely and take necessary precautions, Berthier added.

Similarly, Monroe County Emergency Management has begun to alert residents in the Florida Keys to start preparing their properties now should conditions deteriorate by later Friday.

How much rain?

The National Weather Service in Miami, deluged with calls from folks wondering “Wassup with Fred?” thinks rainfall totals of three to five inches are possible over Southwest Florida and even more, maybe four to seven inches possible over Southeast regions, Reynes said.

“There is a marginal risk of excessive rainfall across most of South Florida on Friday and a slight risk of excessive rainfall across the eastern half of South Florida on Saturday with a marginal risk of excessive rainfall across the remainder of South Florida,” the service said Thursday morning in its weather outlook.

The risk of flooding is because the grounds are still somewhat saturated from recent heavy cloudbursts that preceded Fred’s growth and approach this week.

Some of the coming storms could become strong and produce wind gusts near 45 mph, according to the service.

Florida Keys

Since Fred’s forecast movement still flirts with the Florida Keys, meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Key West want people to be ready by Friday evening when the weather could turn crummy.

Expect possible tropical storm force winds, especially in frequent squalls, as well as hazardous marine conditions, the chance for isolated tornadoes and minor coastal flooding, according to the weather service.

The big rains could last through Sunday and bring three to five inches of rain each day — with isolated areas hitting up to eight inches, accodring to the Keys weather service. This means significant flooding is possible.

Monroe County Emergency Management officials’ preparation includes warning Keys residents along the island chain to begin storm preps, no matter Fred’s strength, Thursday.

This means, considering your sheltering options and securing homes, yards and boats before the weather deteriorates after mid-afternoon Friday. Tropical storm watches could be issued for the Keys sometime Thursday, emergency management said.

Quick tips

Get your yard and property ready, emergency management suggests. Trim trees and hedges and cut shrubbery to reduce the risk of flying branches during high winds. But clean up that debris, don’t leave it lying around to fly about in high winds.

Bring outdoor furniture inside, if possible, in case of high winds. Secure what you don’t bring inside. This includes trash cans.

Shutters. At the moment, no one is saying board up or draw the shutters. But monitor the forecasts and be ready just in case. And remember, tape across the windows leaves a sticky mess and offers no protection. So don’t do that.

7 stupid things we do during a hurricane that can get us killed

Secure your boats.

Have a hurricane kit. It’s already August so you really should already have this in hand, but in case you don’t try to have nonperishable food, water, batteries, candles, flashlight, battery-powered radio and lights and your medications to last a couple days or so. And for your pets, too. This doesn’t mean you need to panic buy a palette’s worth of water, mind you.

This story will be updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fred weaker, but likely to drench Florida as tropical storm

    Tropical Depression Fred headed for a drenching of Cuba and the Bahamas on Thursday on a forecast track that would carry it toward south Florida as a tropical storm by Saturday. The main threat to the U.S. appeared to be heavy rains affecting Florida and parts of the Southeast starting on Friday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. It said 3 to 5 inches (7.5 to 12.5 centimeters) of rain were expected across the Florida Keys and southern peninsula by Monday, with isolated maximums of 8 inches (20 centimeters).

  • Where is Tropical Storm Fred going and will it come to Florida? What the forecast says

    Forecasters are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Fred as it moves through the Caribbean Sea.

  • Tropical Storm Fred weakens to tropical depression; more of South Florida excluded from forecast path

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Fred weakened to a tropical depression as it neared Haiti on Wednesday evening, as much of South Florida moved just outside the cone of possible paths of the storm’s center. Fred’s top wind speed fell from 40 mph to 35 mph, no longer at tropical storm strength, according to the 8 p.m. EDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected ...

  • Over 800 physicians call on DeSantis to repeal anti-mask order in Florida schools

    More than 800 physicians signed a letter on Thursday calling on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to repeal an executive order that prohibits local officials from requiring masks in school. Driving the news: DeSantis is threatening to withhold pay from superintendents and school board members who mandate face masks in schools, even as Florida experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations driven by the Delta variant.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fr

  • Forecasters still closely eyeing Fred's impact on Florida, eastern Canada

    Despite being downgraded to a tropical depression, Fred continues to track towards the U.S., with potential impacts across parts of eastern Canada next week.

  • Days of hot weather grip Southern Europe, North Africa

    Stifling heat kept its grip on much of Southern Europe on Thursday, driving people indoors at midday, spoiling crops, triggering drinking water restrictions, turning public libraries into cooling “climate shelters” and complicating the already difficult challenge firefighters faced battling wildfires. The local National Health Service offices in Rome and Bologna telephoned older residents who live alone to see if they needed groceries or medicines delivered so they wouldn't venture out in the searing heat. The Italian air force, which oversees the national weather service, said the interior parts of the islands of Sardinia and Sicily could expect to see temperatures upwards of 40 degrees Celsius (104 F) by Friday.

  • Joby Aviation makes its public trading debut on the NYSE

    Joby Aviation is now public, 12 years after JoeBen Bevirt founded the company at his ranch in the Santa Cruz mountains. The air taxi developer began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday under the ticker symbol “JOBY,” after completing a merger with special purpose acquisition company Reinvent Technology Partners. Joby’s post-transaction valuation now stands at $4.5 billion, the largest in the industry.

  • Here’s Jacob Elordi’s Complete Dating History, From Zendaya to Kaia Gerber

    Don't forget he also dated his "Kissing Booth" co-star.

  • Tropical storm watch imminent for Florida as Fred forecast to strengthen

    Tropical depression Fred is forecast to impact the Florida Keys and South Florida this weekend, before making landfall Monday. And it's not the only game in town.

  • Boston Market, bar flies and ice machine mold among South Florida’s filthy restaurants

    We’re going to get right to The Sick and Shut Down List, our weekly listing of South Florida restaurants that failed inspection, but, first based on emails we’ve received...

  • Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall in Dominican Republic

    The storm is expected to reach Florida by the weekend, causing heavy winds and rainfall.

  • Buccaneers sign Earl Watford

    With injury concerns along their offensive line, the Buccaneers have made a move to bring back a familiar face. Tampa Bay announced that the club has signed veteran guard Earl Watford. This is Watford’s third stint with the Buccaneers in the last three years. He made four starts for the team in 2019. He also [more]

  • Huge California fire grows; Montana blaze threatens towns

    California’s largest single wildfire in recorded history continued to grow Wednesday after destroying more than 1,000 buildings, nearly half of them homes, while authorities in Montana ordered evacuations as a wind-driven blaze roared toward several remote communities. The dangerous fires were among some 100 large blazes burning across 15 states, mostly in the West, where historic drought conditions have left lands parched and ripe for ignition. Burning through bone-dry trees, brush and grass, the Dixie Fire has destroyed at least 1,045 buildings, including 550 homes, in the northern Sierra Nevada.

  • Exclusive: This Colorado theme park is putting its newest roller coaster on a mountaintop

    In 2022, Glenwood Canyons Park will debut Defiance, which straddles Iron Mountain and promises a 110-foot, 102.3-degree drop and three inversions.

  • Your Retirement: What’s Luck Got to Do with It?

    Running out of money is any retiree’s biggest fear. If you don’t want your retirement security to come down to dumb luck, you need to protect yourself from a risk that might be scarier than inflation or taxes: sequence of returns risk.

  • Fred weakens as it crosses the Dominican Republic, could hit Florida by Sunday

    Tropical Storm Fred came to life on Tuesday night, becoming the Atlantic's sixth named storm of the season south of Puerto Rico, though it lost its tropical status as it crossed the Dominican Republic Wednesday night.

  • This eerie circus is coming to Tropical Park to get Miami in the Halloween mood

    There’s a new circus coming to town, but it’s not your typical big top.

  • Buffalo Bills release first unofficial depth chart: 12 takeaways

    #Bills release first unofficial depth chart: 12 takeaways:

  • Con Edison urges NY customers to conserve energy amid heat wave

    The company has responded to scattered outages since the heat wave began on Wednesday, and has restored power to about 2,300 customers, Con Edison said in a release, adding about 35 of its 3.5 million customers were facing disruptions at present. "Con Edison is ready to respond to any service problems that occur due to the heat and humidity hitting the area this week and urges customers to conserve energy," it added. In Texas, that state's power grid operator also forecast demand would reach its highest this year on Thursday as homes and businesses crank up their air conditioners to combat another heat wave.

  • iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 public beta 5 are now available to download

    Just 24 hours after the latest iOS 15 developer beta dropped, Apple has released iOS 15 public beta 5 and iPadOS 15 public beta 5. As we pointed out on Tuesday, Apple has been sending out emails asking people in the Beta Software Program to sign up for the public beta. If you’d like to … The post iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 public beta 5 are now available to download appeared first on BGR.