South Florida man accused of punching girlfriend to death convicted, but not of murder

WEST PALM BEACH — Ronald Gamble punched his girlfriend and watched her fall. Then he left their apartment and locked the door behind him.

For the two days that he nursed his swollen knuckles, his girlfriend lay unmoving on their apartment's entryway floor. Gamble left the home on a Friday and returned Monday, stepping over her decomposing body to call 911.

Jurors convicted Gamble of manslaughter Thursday for the death of Rochelle Demmings, a 52-year-old Cleveland native who spent more than 30 years working for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The charge carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison and is exactly what Gamble and his attorneys hoped for.

He admitted to manslaughter before jurors even began deliberating, nudging them away from the second-degree murder conviction prosecutors sought. A medical examiner testified that Gamble's punches, hard enough to split Demmings' lip, blacken her eye and bruise Gamble's fist, weren't fatal.

The fall to the ground, where Demmings hit her head and fractured her skull, was.

West Palm Beach Police Department body cam evidence in is shown in court. Ronald Jerome Gamble, right in video, was charged with second-degree murder in the December 2019 death of Rochelle Demmings. Jurors convicted him of manslaughter.

Prosecutors needed to prove that Demmings died as a result of Gamble's actions, and that he was driven by hatred, without regard for human life, for jurors to convict him of second-degree murder. Unlike first-degree murder, the charge doesn't require either proof of premeditation or intent to kill.

To do so, they described a couple in turmoil, and a man whose paranoia and resentment mounted until he "snapped."

"This wasn't a one-off," said Assistant State Attorney Bethany Johnson. "This was a long time coming."

A letter addressed to Rayshon inside the couple's mailbox triggered the fight in their Grand Isles apartment, off Haverhill Road in West Palm Beach, on Dec. 13, 2019. Gamble accused Demmings of trying to supplant him with Rayshon, and she fought back.

Assistant state attorney Courtney Behar watches West Palm Beach Police Department body cam evidence in court. The jury convicted Ronald Jerome Gamble of manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend Rochelle Demmings.

She pointed to a conflict between Gamble and Demmings' 27-year-old son, Rayshon. Gamble told police that the mother and son's closeness eroded his own relationship with her, and he feared the two were conspiring to squeeze him out of the relationship.

"My life has been a living hell for a whole year," he said.

Furious, he told police he tried to leave the apartment, but Demmings slammed the door shut as he began to open it and slapped him across the face. He punched her "before he knew it," he said. He did it once, maybe twice, and so hard that it hurt his hand.

"I closed the door behind me. She didn't come out," he said. "She didn't say anything. So I left."

Assistant State Attorney Courtney Behar said Gamble left the home knowing exactly what awaited him upon his return and spent the days in between planning how best to circumvent the consequences. Assistant Public Defender Raymon Burns said the opposite was true.

Gamble spent the weekend with his brother in Orlando and was shocked when he returned home, Burns said. He called 911 immediately, gave police access to his home, phone, car and DNA and complied with everything investigators asked of him.

The two had dated for about three years and were planning their wedding. When an officer asked Gamble if he thought he punched Demmings hard enough to kill her, he dropped his head into his hands.

"Don’t tell me that," he said.

He wept on the first day of the trial, his eyes averted from the bloody crime-scene photos prosecutors showed the jury. Demmings' sister sat in the courtroom gallery behind him, taking more notes than the panel of four men and two women charged with deciding Gamble's fate.

They reached their decision within hours Thursday. Circuit Judge Daliah Weiss will sentence him to prison at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 29.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Death of badly beaten woman was manslaughter, jury decides — not murder