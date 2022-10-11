South Florida man shoots ex’s boyfriend before turning the gun on himself, police say

A man shot his ex’s boyfriend in the hand in a Kendall apartment Tuesday, then drove to his Pinecrest home and shot himself in the head before SWAT officers stormed the property, police said.

The alleged shooter was still alive once police got inside his Pinecrest home, and he was transported to the hospital, said Pinecrest Village Manager Yocelyn Galiano Gomez.

“They found him shot, but alive with a head wound,” she said.

Police also managed to extract two women from the Pinecrest property, who were unharmed. The man’s niece was taken from inside the home and another woman was taken from an efficiency behind it, Galiano Gomez said.

The incident in the normally peaceful village community rattled neighbors, many of whom were escorted from their homes during the incident.

Miami-Dade SWAT officers, Priority Response Team members, and some neighboring city police like South Miami also were at the scene.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the alleged gunman shot himself before police entered the home or whether he did so during negotiations with police, who used a bullhorn as they tried to lure him outside.

Police had not released his name by 5 p.m.

SOUND UP: Police are actively trying to coax the subject to come to the window so they know he’s in there alive. Police have yet to answer any questions about exactly what’s taking place, or whether anyone is with this barricaded subject. pic.twitter.com/FQE44arA0A — Liane Morejon WPLG (@LianeWPLG) October 11, 2022

How it went down

The suspected shooter was visiting a former girlfriend at an apartment in Kendall when he got into an argument with her current boyfriend and shot him, said Galiano Gomez, who was briefed by Village Police Chief Jason Cohen.

After that shooting, he drove to his home in the 10600 block of Southwest 72nd Avenue, she said.

A Pinecrest police officer who was on his way to the first crime scene in Kendall saw the man getting into a car, Cohen told the Herald.

After the man entered his home in Pinecrest, the officer said he heard a gunshot.

After extracting the two women, Pinecrest police called family members, who told them they didn’t believe anyone else was in the home; that’s when police entered and found the man in critical condition, the city manager said.

This developing story will be updated.