South Florida priest who raped parishioner hears fate today. He faces up to 15 years

A South Florida priest convicted of raping a parishioner on church grounds will be sentenced Wednesday, and prosecutors are asking he be sent to prison for the maximum of 15 years.

Father Jean Claude Philippe, 66, was convicted at trial of raping a woman in the rectory of Homestead’s Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Philippe, who had been jailed since his October conviction, faces between 7.8 and 15 years in prison under Florida’s sentencing guidelines.

The sentencing comes three months after the trial for Philippe, whose arrest was an embarrassing scandal for the Archdiocese of Miami, particularly after the victim testified that she initially told another priest, Silverio Rueda, about the attack — and he told her keep quiet.

During the weeklong trial in October, the woman testified that Philippe had become like a member of her family, serving as a godfather for her and two of her children. He’d also vacationed with the family.

But in October 2018, she told jurors, he invited her to his home, where he gave her a tea-like drink. She passed out and woke up fully naked in his bedroom. In an interview with Miami-Dade police, he later admitted penetrating her with his fingers, but insisted she grabbed his hand.

At trial, Philippe testified in his own defense, acknowledging that he invited the woman to his home, stripped down nearly naked and gave her an oiled-up body massage. But he insisted he never penetrated her and that his confession he had provided police was false.

Jurors deliberated about two hours in convicting him of sexual battery.

In a memo filed to the court, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office asked for the max sentence, saying Philippe planned the attack for months and “used his position of trust and responsibility as a member of the church” and the woman’s “personal spiritual guide.”

“The defendant’s criminal actions had shattered [the victim’s] sense of trust and caused irrevocable damage to her personally that she will have to bear for the rest of her life,” Assistant State Attorney Khalil Quinan wrote in his sentencing memo.

The sentencing hearing begins at 1 p.m. before Circuit Judge Carmen Cabarga.