South Florida property values are seeing ‘incredible’ growth with hot housing market

Lisa J. Huriash, South Florida Sun Sentinel
·5 min read

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — One year into the pandemic, the fallout from the coronavirus hasn’t hurt South Florida’s property values. In fact, the values have gone up with the thriving housing market.

Property appraisers say overall property values saw significant increases across Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Here’s what to know about how that could translate into higher tax bills this fall.

By how much have values gone up?

In Broward County, home values rose 4.3% from the last year, and increased property values for residential and commercial buildings means more money in property taxes — even if the county and cities keep the rate the same when they plan their budgets this summer.

“Residential properties are very, very strong,” says Marty Kiar, Broward County’s property appraiser. The median single-family home sale in January 2020 was $392,250 and a year later in 2021, the median was $445,000 — a $52,000 growth he called “pretty incredible.”

When the numbers are finally calculated for this coming year, the increase in values could be closer to 2.8%. “But the one thing we can safely say, no matter what, even in the worst-case scenario, the county will likely see an increase in taxable value for this year,” Kiar said, since every city in Broward has an increase.

Palm Beach County’s early projections show values have increased at least 5% since last year, said Tim Wilmath, chief appraiser, through his spokeswoman.

“We anticipate the residential values will increase for the 2021 tax roll as we have seen robust activity in both single family homes, townhomes and condos,” he said in an email, although some commercial property values will drop, such as hotels, movie theaters and some restaurants. Fast-food joints, however, did fine during the pandemic and might not be included.

Similarly, Miami-Dade County is “definitely seeing an increase” of sales prices, which means higher values, said Deputy Property Appraiser Lazaro Solis.

Numbers are still being crunched, but “we have seen a continued increase in single-family homes,” he said.

Why is there a hot housing market?

With more people working from home and reconsidering where they should live during the pandemic, many out-of-towners are scooping up homes across the region. Some of the growth is spurred by a “significant” number of newcomers who’ve moved to South Florida, Kiar said.

“It’s every single day,” he says of new residents who visit his office. “The people coming down and buying these properties are really driving these values to where they are at this time.”

The number of new homebuyers is called the “COVID surge,” said Bill Barringer, the county’s director of Real Property. “You’re getting all these people starting to flood in to cause these sales to possibly increase (prices and values) in these subdivisions.”

That’s for homes but not necessarily businesses, though.

Some offices are empty because people have been working from home. “We know retail took a big hit this year,” as people turned to online shopping, Barringer said. And there have been gyms that closed due to restrictions and those buildings are now empty.

“Commercial is on this big roller-coaster,” he said.

Broward Vice Mayor Michael Udine said he knows of people trying to capitalize on values and sell “because the property values have gone so astronomically through the roof,” he said. “The problem is there’s nowhere for them to go if they want to stay in Broward County.”

When am I getting my property tax notice?

South Floridians can expect to get their property tax notices by August.

Over the summer, property appraisers begin giving property value estimates to each city and other taxing authorities, and each city then sends back its proposed tax rate to the property appraiser.

Aug. 24 marks the final day for notices to be mailed to property owners. And by about mid-September, property owners will face a deadline to file any appeal. Then on Nov. 1, the tax or revenue collector mails out tax bills to property owners.

Buying pricier homes

Homebuyers have moved fast to buy residences in the past year, benefiting from historically low interest rates for mortgages.

As interest rates went down, it allowed people taking out a mortgage to buy a more expensive house. Craig Kirsner, a Coconut Creek-based retirement planner, said the government has been keeping interest rates “artificially low” since 2009, and home prices have continued to climb. Homebuyers saw home prices go beyond 10% or more across South Florida during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s a direct correlation between low interest rates and high real estate prices,” he said. “It means everybody can buy a more expensive house.”

But an expected influx of foreclosures could eventually change the landscape. Once interest rates go up, demand will become lower and people will need to pay a higher mortgage for the same priced house, said Lauren Einhorn, a Fort Lauderdale real estate attorney. “People will either be stuck in their houses or get out and take a loss,” she said.

In February, the Biden administration said just over 10 million homeowners are behind on mortgage payments, and so to provide pandemic-related relief he extended the foreclosure moratorium for homeowners through June 30, among other efforts.

“These critical protections were due to expire in March, leaving many at risk of falling further into debt and losing their homes,” the White House said in a statement.

———

Need more tax info?

County officials can help translate your tax bill. For help:

Miami-Dade County: http://www.miamidade.gov/pa/ or 305-375-4712.","type":"text

Palm Beach County: www.pbcgov.com/PAPA or 561-355-2866.","type":"text

Recommended Stories

  • This Map Shows Just How Much Home You Can Afford in Each State

    There are only three states where over half of residents can afford the median price of a home.

  • A Brittany Murphy Documentary Is Coming to HBO Max

    The new project will explore her life and tragic death in 2009.

  • Cuomo Responds with Standard BS to Biden’s Reflexive BS

    At another self-serving press conference on Wednesday, Andrew Cuomo was asked about what had the media all atwitter: President Biden’s recent statement that Cuomo should resign and could face prosecution if the sexual-harassment allegations against him are confirmed (see coverage by NR’s Zachary Evans, here). After first issuing the customary denial that Biden had said what Biden had indeed said, the New York governor then pivoted to the customary insistence that he must now refrain from making further public statements because the said allegations are under investigation. It is farce, through and through. First, the president’s remarks were only indirectly illuminating: The Cuomo maelstrom is sufficiently serious that the Obama II White House ventriloquists no longer see remaining mum as an option. Biden thus commented, but, on their face, his observations were nothing more than what anyone, however semi-sentient, could have said. The sexual-harassment allegations were already alarming before the last, still unidentified accuser said Cuomo had groped her under her blouse. If that were confirmed, it would be not merely harassment but criminal sexual conduct under New York law. Obviously, any holder of public office whose commission of a crime of this nature has been confirmed ought to resign and should be prosecuted. Biden made his banal comments well after many top Democrats had already called for Cuomo to resign — because a) the allegations are grave; b) there are enough of them that a troubling pattern of abuse has emerged regardless of whether any individual incident rises to the level of a provable criminal or civil offense; c) they are in addition to what appears to be Cuomo’s misleading the public, as well as federal and state officials, on the critical matter of COVID-19 nursing-home deaths; and d) this sea of scandal raises significant questions about whether Cuomo can govern effectively, or whether the need to defend him has become too risky and exhausting. Other Democrats, mainly the hard New York Left, want Cuomo impeached. His ouster would remove an obstacle to their stranglehold on the state (i.e., to consummating Albany’s ongoing transition into Manhattan). Consequently, establishment Democrats are looking for the safest place to land. The sweet spot is to call on Cuomo to resign but not actually do anything to bring about his ouster. Many, in fact, urge that the issue should not be forced until the conclusion of investigations — which may take months to complete. The idea is to be able to tell the hard Left that they forcefully condemned Cuomo, while maintaining establishment credibility by helping the beleaguered governor tough it out. The White House and Biden, by contrast, have not even gravitated to this safe all-things-to-all-people position. Biden’s statements boil down to: If, if, if. That is, nothing has been confirmed, so there is nothing concrete to talk about. Cuomo was right that there was nothing of consequence in what the president said — although he was characteristically deceptive in suggesting that reporters were not accurately reporting the remarks. Then, as night follows day, the governor resorted to page one in the Scandal Playbook: Pretend that you have no choice but to clam up. Obviously, no politician enjoys being investigated, especially if the issues are serious ones. But there is always a silver lining: The politician gets to say that the pendency of an official investigation (or three) means he is not at liberty to comment publicly on the matter — either “on advice of counsel,” or “to let the investigators do their work,” etc. Notice that none of these officials ever says, “because anything I say can and will be used against me in a court of law if I am charged with a crime or sued civilly” — even though that would at least be true. We should not be fooled, even if the press tends to play along with this game. Prosecutors and investigators are forbidden by various guidelines from commenting on pending probes. Grand jurors are prohibited by law from commenting publicly on what they learn in the proceedings. But the subject of an investigation is under no such restrictions. Cuomo is perfectly free to comment on the matters under investigation. He is choosing not to do so — or to do so only when he sees advantage in it. Our law gives him every right to do this, but we should not be under any illusions. He is going dark not because he has to, but because (1) if he says things that are true but inculpatory, they can be used to prove his guilt; (2) if he says things that are exculpatory but false, they can be used to prove his consciousness of guilt — which is often the prosecutor’s favorite evidence; and (3) if he says things that are in the nature of veiled threats, he can be charged with obstruction of justice. That, and that alone, is why scandal-laden public officials clam up. Let’s pause on what this means. An essential part of an official’s public trust is to be transparent regarding matters of great public interest. When an official (falsely) says he cannot comment on such matters due to a pending investigation, he is saying his personal interest in avoiding criminal or civil liability outweighs the public’s interest in being informed about the matters that most affect the public. They all do it because they all figure it works. They ought to be called on it. Governor Cuomo ought to be called on it.

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but companies are warning of supply problems.

  • Secret Service stop armed man near Kamala Harris’ DC residence

    Guns and ammunition found in man’s car, reports say

  • Biden news: President has ‘no regrets’ saying Putin a killer, as White House admits ‘crisis on border’

    Follow for latest updates

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • Joe Biden trips and stumbles three times boarding Air Force One

    President Joe Biden stumbled three times and fell on the steps of Air Force One on Friday, prompting fresh questions about his health. The 78-year-old - the oldest president in US history - appeared to struggle as he boarded the presidential plane. It was not immediately clear what tripped Mr Biden up the first time, but shortly after recovering he fell twice more before dusting himself off. Security officials, meanwhile, looked on with concern from the ground. The president recovered to give a salute at the top of the stairs before departing to meet with Asian American community leaders in the wake of the massage parlour massacre in Atlanta, Georgia. In November, the commander-in-chief suffered a hairline fracture in his right foot while playing with his rescue dog Major, requiring him to wear an orthopedic boot for several weeks. Mr Biden, who has said he uses a Peloton bike to keep fit, often makes a point of jogging in a show of his fitness.

  • Biden's Education Secretary just canceled $1 billion of student-loan debt for about 72,000 defrauded borrowers

    Miguel Cardona's first major act reverses a Trump-era policy, providing about $1 billion of cancelation for student loans related to fraud.

  • European spies are alarmed after a scientist with top security clearance was caught working for China, sources say

    Estonia marine scientists Tarmo Kõuts was sentenced to three years in prison this week. He had spied for China since 2018, prosecutors said.

  • Soleil Moon Frye remembers the 'Punky Brewster' episode that 'traumatized so many'

    Soleil Moon Frye opened up about her favorite "Punky Brewster" episodes in an interview with TODAY.

  • Woman Finally Caught After Double Hit on Two Israelis in a High-End Mexico City Restaurant

    La Silla RotaIn July 2019, two Israeli underworld figures sat down with Vanessa Ballar Fallas at a Mexico City restaurant. At one point during their meeting, Ballar Fallas took a phone call and, moments later, two assailants approached the table and shot both men dead from close range. Ballar Fallas then calmly got up, walked out of the restaurant, and disappeared—until now.According to reports from Mexico, Ballar Fallas was arrested on Thursday for allegedly masterminding the killing of the two men. The pair, Alon Azulay and Benjamin Yeshurun Sutchi, were reportedly in Mexico City to collect a $14.5 million money laundering debt that she had with them. But the shady deal was entangled with Mexico City’s brutal cartels, and the men were aware they were in danger ahead of the meeting.Messages on cellphones recovered at the scene—a restaurant at the luxury Plaza Arts Mall—reportedly revealed that the victims only agreed to meet in person if it all happened in a busy public place. Ballar Fallas reserved the table where Azulay and Sutchi were shot, and was there to meet them before all hell broke loose in the building. Cellphone video of the incident showed panicked diners hiding under tables from the gunfire.Este es un recuento de los hechos ocurridos en la plaza Artz al sur de la #CDMX.📹 @AztecaNoticias #EsDeMañana con @AlejandroBrofft y @luigicantu | https://t.co/aTkQJpFqLg pic.twitter.com/XUM5nuGudu— adn40 (@adn40) July 28, 2019 Ballar Fallas, known by the moniker “La Güera,” is believed by investigators to have lured Sutchi and Azulay to the restaurant with the promise of giving them millions of dollars of laundered money. In a Friday statement, the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office reportedly described her as “trusted partner” of the leadership of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which has been blamed for organizing the assassinations.The newspaper El Universal reported that the Jalisco New Generation Cartel had attempted to use the two Israelis to launder the millions but came to believe that the two weren’t going to give them their share, so allegedly arranged the hit job using Ballar Fallas and hired guns.At the time of the murders, the shooters were named as Esperanza Gutierrez, a 33-year-old woman, and 23-year-old male Mauricio Hiram. They are both believed to have belonged to the Tláhuac Cartel, which is reportedly allied to the larger Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Gutierrez was arrested moments after the July 2019 hit, whereas Hiram wasn’t tracked down and arrested until September of that year.Israel’s embassy in Mexico said the two dead men had previous criminal records in both Israel and Mexico, and Mexican police have noted that the evidence suggested that the shooting was linked to a financial dispute between criminal groups with connections to the Israeli mafia.“The event yesterday leads us to relate the facts with a settling of scores among criminal groups and/or organized crime,” Ulíses Lara López, a spokesman for the city prosecutor’s office, said in 2019. “It could be a settling of scores in the Israeli mafia, which is why a complete identification [of the victims] was possible, along with their criminal records.”In August 2019, Mexico asked Interpol for help in finding Ballar Fallas. On Thursday, a year and eight months after she allegedly masterminded the deadly hit job, she was finally tracked down in Mexico City.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The ex-wife of a key Trump employee investigated by prosecutors says the company controls people by 'compensating you with homes and things'

    Prosecutors are reportedly trying to "flip" a loyal Trump Organization employee with numerous financial entanglements with the company itself.

  • White House says Biden doing fine after stumbling while boarding Air Force One

    U.S. President Joe Biden is doing fine after stumbling on the steps as he climbed aboard Air Force One on Friday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. She suggested high winds at Joint Base Andrews near Washington may have been a factor. "It's very windy outside," said Jean-Pierre when asked about his stumbling.

  • Biden Falls Three Times Walking Up Steps to Air Force One

    President Joe Biden appeared to fall while climbing the stairs to board Air Force One for a trip to Atlanta, Ga., on Friday. Video appears to show the 78-year-old president tripping up the stairs three times, falling down on his hands and knees the final time. Biden quickly recovered, continuing to the top of the stairs before turning around for a salute. President Joe Biden trips climbing the stairs to Air Force 1 pic.twitter.com/x8UD7q0a48 — The Hill (@thehill) March 19, 2021 Biden is traveling to meet with Asian-American community leaders after eight people, including six Asian women, were killed in a shooting rampage at a series of Atlanta-area salons on Tuesday. White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said that Biden was not injured in the fall and was prepared to continue with his trip. I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I’m happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him. Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs. — Kate Bedingfield (@WHCommsDir) March 19, 2021 Former president Trump and his allies focused heavily on Biden’s age and alleged infirmity during the 2020 campaign, often highlighting the moments where Biden appeared to lose his train of thought while speaking publicly. Biden became the oldest president to take the oath of office when he was sworn-in in January, but he has argued that his age and decades of experience in the Senate would give him an advantage in the presidency.

  • Former Cuomo aide says the governor once joked that he would 'mount' her if he were a dog: report

    Lindsey Boylan told The New Yorker that she was "grossed out" by Cuomo's comment and didn't reply at the time.

  • How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

    UPS employees roll out first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the UPS hub in Louisville, Ky., on Dec. 13, 2020. Michael Clevenger/Getty ImagesAs the COVID-19 vaccines reach more people across the country, some people have asked: Could we delay the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to allow more people to be vaccinated more quickly? And, how safe am I after my first dose? As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently. The answer is that a single dose is very effective – but I would add that you should still get both doses. The issue is important, however, not only for your personal health but also for the country’s health as leaders figure out how to ensure there’s enough vaccine for everyone who wants one. Medical workers vaccinate medical staff members against COVID-19 on Dec. 20, 2020, in Tel Aviv. Amir Levy/Getty Images Good news from abroad A recent study in Israel showed that a single dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, up to 85%. The Sheba Medical Center reported its experience with vaccinating its nearly 10,000 staff members with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination there started Dec. 19, 2020, which coincided with the third wave of COVID-19 in Israel. The researchers looked to see the rate of reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 disease after vaccination. By Jan. 24, 2021, 7,214 health care workers there had received a first dose, and 6,037 had received the second dose. Altogether, there were 170 cases of infection between Dec. 19, 2020, and Jan. 24, 2021. Of those, 89 people, or 52%, were unvaccinated; 78 people, or 46%, tested positive after the first dose; and three, or 2%, tested positive after the second dose. This is consistent with a reanalysis of the phase 3 clinical trial data reported in 2020 in the New England Journal of Medicine. In that study, the 52% protection from the first dose included infections that occurred in the first 10 days after vaccination, when one would not expect the vaccine to have had time to generate protective anti-spike antibodies. Using the data from the published study of the Pfizer vaccine, Public Health England determined that vaccine efficacy was 89% for 15-21 days after dose 1 – and before dose 2 on day 21. The range was between 52% and 97%. For days 15-28, or up to the first week after the second dose, protection from the first dose was estimated at 91%. The range for this was between 74% and 97%. A second dose would not be expected to confer immunity within that time. Bottom line So what do we know? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to get both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. You should be reassured that even after a single dose of either of those vaccines, you have very high levels of protection after your body has time to build immunity, about a week. The scheduled second dose of these vaccines makes them even more effective, but at a time where vaccine supplies are limited, there’s a lot to be said about prioritizing the first dose for the most people. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: William Petri, University of Virginia. Read more:Delaying second COVID-19 vaccine doses will make supplies last longer but comes with risksA majority of vaccine skeptics plan to refuse a COVID-19 vaccine, a study suggests, and that could be a big problem William Petri receives funding from National Institutes of Health, the Gates Foundation and Regeneron.

  • Jack in the Box manager stabbed after telling man to wear mask

    Police say the suspect "belligerently refused" to cooperate with a store policy that requires face masks inside the establishment, before stabbing the manager three times.

  • George Floyd's drug use could play a significant role in ex-officer Derek Chauvin's trial

    Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill has allowed some video and photos from Floyd's May 2019 arrest - one year before his death -into evidence.

  • 13-Year-Old Boy Attacked by Teens, Told to ‘Go Back to Your Country’ in Queens

    A 13-year-old boy was attacked by a group of teenagers on a playground in Queens on Tuesday. Ongoing investigation: The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is looking into the incident that occurred at around 6:30 p.m. in Bowne Park. The boy was listed as in stable condition, according to Sunnyside Post.