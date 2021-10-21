A South Florida puppy-snatching turned into a wild shootout. Watch the video

Two puppies were stolen during an armed robbery that turned into a shootout when the homeowner brought out her gun and chased after the suspects.

The drama happened Monday night in the 5400 block of Southwest 23rd Street in West Park in South Broward. And it was caught on surveillance video.

The woman told deputies she raises “Micro Bully” puppies, which are valued at $3,000 to $4,000 each. The three teens, who were recorded standing in front of her doorstep before the shooting, were at her home to discuss buying some of the dogs, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies did not disclose the victim’s name, citing Marsy’s Law.

But once inside her home, the teens brought out a gun and told her not to move. When they attempted to steal two of the puppies, she got into a tussle with them, deputies said.

Ring camera footage obtained by Miami Herald news partner CBS4 shows the three teens rushing out of the home. Moments later, the woman steps out of the house, holding her gun, and crouches behind the green car in her driveway. The woman and the suspects shoot at each other, deputies said. They then get into a car and drive off.

The woman was not injured, deputies said.

Detectives say they have arrested two 16-year-old teenagers on charges of armed robbery with a firearm and shooting into an occupied dwelling. They’re still looking for the other teenager. The puppies are still missing, according to NBC6.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to contact BSO Robbery Detective Mark Copley at 954-321-4738. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.