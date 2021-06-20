South Florida will see a ‘typical summer pattern’ this week following Sunday’s hot start

South Florida will see a “typical summer pattern” this week, with its chance of rain and thunderstorms increasing as the week goes on, along with high temperatures that residents should take care from.

Sunday will be hot and cloudy in Miami, with the highs in the 90s and a heat index at 102. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, reports the National Weather Service.

“The typical summertime pattern. You’re going to have a sea breeze, set up over the interior and then you’re going to have some showers and thunderstorms maybe move back towards the east coast,” said NWS meteorologist Sammy Hadi.

The weather service also warns in a hazardous weather outlook report that the heat index on Sunday could approach 105 in some portions of the interior of South Florida. The region could also see scattered rains and thunderstorms, particularly towards the interior and the north.

The week in Miami will be a mixed bag of sunny, cloudy, and rainy conditions — with precipitation most likely during the afternoons.

The temperatures from Monday through Saturday will oscillate between the upper 70s and upper 80s. The rain will likely be a respite from the summer temperatures, but Hadi advises South Floridians to take care from the high heat.

‘“Before the rain, it’s going to be some warm temperatures. So just make sure to stay hydrated and have frequent breaks,” he said.

Tropical Depression Claudette, slated to drench the Florida panhandle and North Florida Sunday, is not linked to the weather patterns this week in South Florida, the meteorologist added.

For the swimmers and surfers out there, be advised of an “elevated risk” of rip current along beaches on the east coast “later this week”, according to the NWS forecast.

For more information on South Florida weather conditions, you can head over to the National Weather Service website, or call the NWS at 305-229-4522 to hear an automated forecast.