South Florida shooting surveillance video released

Miami-Dade police released surveillance video that they say shows the three people suspected of shooting 23 people, killing two, outside a south Florida banquet hall early Sunday. (June 1)

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]

Recommended Stories

  • Florida shooting victim ID’d after more than 20 injured at banquet hall

    Clayton Dillard III’s dad said his body remained covered by a tarp at the crime scene in 90-degree heat for hours. One of the victims fatally wounded at a mass shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade has been identified as Clayton Dillard III. Twenty-two people were injured, two fatally, in Sunday’s morning’s shooting, which, according to reports, began after three people stepped out of a white Nissan Pathfinder in front of El Mula Banquet Hall after midnight and fired assault rifles and handguns into a crowd.

  • Two dead and more than 20 injured in Florida shooting

    Two people have been killed and more than 20 injured after three gunmen opened fire at a Florida rap concert in the early hours of Sunday morning. Gunfire erupted after three people got out of a white Nissan Pathfinder SUV and, armed with assault rifles and handguns, unleashed a volley of bullets at revellers who had gathered at the El Mula Banquet Hall near Hialeah, a city in Miami-Dade county. Police believe the shooting was targeted rather than random, although the motive remains unclear.

  • SUV used by gunmen during deadly shooting at Florida banquet hall found submerged in canal

    The white SUV police believe carried a group of gunmen to and from a Florida event hall, where more than a dozen people were shot following a rap album release concert over the weekend, was found submerged in the waters of a nearby canal. Two people were killed and at least another 20 were wounded when gunfire erupted outside the El Mula Banquet Hall around 1 a.m. Sunday. Police said three ...

  • Miami sees more violence as search continues for 3 armed suspects in deadly concert shooting: What we know

    A manhunt for three killers continued for a third day Tuesday in Miami, a city on edge after a drive-by shooting left two dead outside a banquet hall.

  • 2 killed, 20 or more injured in Florida banquet hall shooting

    The banquet hall had been rented out for a concert. Three people got out of an SUV and opened fire into a crowd outside with assault rifles and handguns, police said.

  • Police release video of gunmen, vehicle at scene of Miami-Dade rap concert mass shooting

    Miami-Dade police on Monday released new surveillance video of the weekend mass shooting that killed two people and injured 21 others outside of a rap concert in Northwest Miami-Dade.

  • Q&A: Key questions answered around Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from French Open

    The 23-year-old Japanese plans to take some time away from tennis.

  • Two dead, more than 20 hurt in Florida shooting

    A shooting at a pool hall outside Miami left two people dead and more than twenty injured early on Sunday. Miami-Dade police director Alfredo Ramirez III tweeted, "I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died."CNN reported a white Nissan Pathfinder pulled up to the location and three people got out with assault weapons and handguns and started firing into the crowd that was gathered for a concert at the venue.CBS4 Miami said police had no one in custody as of early Sunday.Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said state authorities were working to catch the perpetrators."Justice needs to be swift & severe!" he wrote on Twitter.The Florida mass shooting is one of a number that have taken place in the past few weeks in the United States.

  • Risky, impatient climbers bring danger to US highest peak

    Rangers who keep an eye on North America's highest mountain peak say impatient and inexperienced climbers are taking more risks and endangering themselves and other climbers after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Denali in southern Alaska is 20,310 feet (6,190 meters) above sea level and requires a level of expertise and acclimation to high altitudes not needed for climbing most peaks in the U.S. “We have seen a disturbing amount of overconfidence paired with inexperience in the Alaska Range," the National Park Service wrote in a statement issued Thursday.

  • Chargers WR Josh Palmer listed as ‘most dangerous new weapon’ in 2021

    Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox identified the Los Angeles Chargers' most dangerous new weapon.

  • Walmart mass shooting by man with ‘extremist ideologies’ is thwarted, Texas cops say

    “This case reminds us that we need to always be vigilant.”

  • Meghan Markle may use a doula to give birth. Here's what that means.

    Doulas are trained in supporting women before, during, and right after birth. They can reduce maternal mortality and morbidity in Black patients.

  • Trump is telling people he thinks he'll be 'reinstated' as president in August, according to report

    Even though there is no legal procedure or other basis for it, Trump "expects he will get reinstated by August," NYT reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted.

  • Sean Hannity helped write a Trump campaign ad that cost $1.5 million to make, aired only once, and was 'mocked mercilessly,' new book says

    "I was not involved that much. Anybody who said that is full of shit," Hannity told WSJ's Michael Bender.

  • Trump has reportedly been telling people he'll be ‘reinstated’ by August

    Trump has reportedly been telling people he'll be ‘reinstated’ by August

  • Texas Gov. Abbott exacts revenge after Democrats walk: 'No pay for those who abandon their responsibilities'

    Texas Democrats left to prevent a vote on an election bill, so Gov. Greg Abbott said he would veto funding in the state budget for lawmaker salaries.

  • Fox News' Sean Hannity reportedly wrote a Trump campaign ad that aired on his show

    Fox News' Sean Hannity reportedly wrote a Trump campaign ad that aired on his show

  • China Thought They’d Beaten COVID, Now the Indian Variant Is Surging

    CNS Photo via ReutersThe Chinese government has taken the drastic measure of cancelling hundreds of flights and locking down several streets in the city of Guangzhou, which has a population of over 15.3 million, because of the rapid spread of the Indian variant of COVID-19. The bustling city has had, until now, very few reported cases, but since the weekend, the number of new infections tied to the variant first identified in India and now known as the Delta variant, has been doubling daily, according to Chinese state media, which often under reports statistics about the pandemic.“In this race against the virus, we must run a bit ahead and run faster than before in order to block the spread of the virus and cut off the infection chain in time,” Huang Guanglie, director of the Guangzhou municipal health commission said Tuesday.Since Sunday, hundreds of flights have been cancelled into and out of Guangdong Baiyun international airport in an attempt to contain the fast spread. The municipal government also banned all residents of Guangzhou from leaving the city without a so-called “green pass” on their state-run COVID-19 apps. Inside dining has also been prohibited in much of the city, and in lockdown communities, only one person can leave the house to buy essential goods. The lockdowns are reminiscent of the beginning of the pandemic, when Wuhan became the first epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, which quickly spread to Italy and then the rest of the world. China has reported just 91,122 cases of COVID-19 and 4,636 related deaths since the pandemic began, a figure that is considered modest.China, which has had a slow vaccine rollout in addition to limited efficacy of its vaccine, has been using cash incentives to try to get as much as 40 percent of the population vaccinated. Meanwhile, in India, the number of new infections has been dropping at a steady pace. On Tuesday, the country reported 127,510 new cases—the lowest increase since April 8, and 2,795 new COVID-19-related deaths, the lowest since April 26. India became the country hardest hit by the latest wave of the pandemic, running out of supplies including oxygen and medicines. The death toll at its height proved unmanageable as crematoriums ran out of firewood. The leveling off of new cases as India’s vaccination program finally kicks off has been heralded as a turning point in the pandemic. Elsewhere, the Indian or Delta strain has threatened to derail efforts to reopen economies. In the U.K., infections tied to the strain have doubled in a week. In Vietnam, a new strain that appears to be a combination of the strain first identified in the U.K. and the Indian strain has been identified, worrying experts who still hope current vaccines will prevail. Even as much of the Europe and other parts of the world are opening up, it may yet be too soon to celebrate. On Tuesday, the Chinese government also reported the first ever human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu after a 41-year-old man tested positive. Much like the beginning of the current coronavirus pandemic, Chinese officials have insisted there is nothing to worry about. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'Friends' reunion director defends Matthew Perry after 'unkind' comments about actor's slurred speech

    After the "Friends" reunion episode aired last week, fans raised concerns about Perry's health noting that his speech was slurred.

  • Heatstroke symptoms, treatments and how to keep cool in the hot weather

    Long gone are the days where a British summer meant eating sand-flecked sandwiches on a rainy beach. The UK weather has changed dramatically and we can now expect heatwaves more often than before. While we can't wait to run to the nearest park for a spot of sun-worshipping, there is the very real danger we could get heatstroke due to the extreme heat. Heatstroke is a serious condition that is commonly caused by hot weather or exercise. In this state, the body is no longer able to cool itself down and the temperature reaches dangerously high levels. The condition could affect anyone, but babies, young children, people over the age of 75 and those with underlying health conditions could be at greater risk, according to Public Health England. But fear not. We have investigated the heatstroke symptoms and treatments, as well as how long the condition lasts, so you can feel prepared and survive the heatwave. Heatstroke symptoms If you sit out in the sunshine for too long, you might experience “heat exhaustion“”. This is where you may start excessively sweating, feel dizzy or nauseous, lose your appetite, experience cramps in your legs, arms or stomach and feel extremely thirsty. For heat exhaustion, the NHS says your symptoms should clear within 30 minutes of cooling down. Heatstroke, on the other hand, is more dangerous (but, thankfully, less common). If you suspect you or a friend has heatstroke, you may need to call 999. There is cause for concern when you start to exhibit these more extreme symptoms, as they may be signs of heatstroke: Feeling confused Becoming unresponsive or losing consciousness Having a fit or seizure Feeling hot but not sweating Having a temperature above 40C Having rapid or irregular breathing If you are not feeling better within 30 minutes, this may also be a sign of heatstroke and you will need to seek emergency medical attention. The NHS recommends that you call 999 if you exhibit these symptoms. If you fear your friend is suffering from heatstroke, give them first aid and put them in the recovery position. Read more: How to keep cool in a heatwave Treatment: How to cool down If you think someone you know may be suffering from heatstroke, you can first try to cool them down. Move them to a cool place, raise their feet slightly, and get them to drink plenty of water (sports drinks should also work). It may also be worth cooling their skin down by dabbing them with a sponge or spraying them with cold water. It's particularly useful to put such cold patches on the armpits and neck and then fan the moist areas.