South Florida student arrested after video of brutal beating on school bus goes viral

HOMESTEAD — Disturbing video of a young girl's assault on a school bus has gone viral, angering parents and inundating a South Florida school district with demands that someone be held accountable.

In the cellphone video, a student from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead is seen pummeling a 9-year-old girl's head with his fists repeatedly as she tries to fend him off. He stops for a moment, and another boy quickly jumps in to take his place amid the shouts of onlooking classmates.

Warning, violent content: Viral video shows two boys beating a 9-year-old girl on a school bus in Homestead

No adult appears to intervene during the almost 40-second video. Miami-Dade Schools released a statement this week decrying the behavior and confirming that their police department "arrested the offender and they will be charged accordingly."

"This school district goes to great lengths to promote the values of restraint and respect, as well as using social media responsibly," a district spokesperson wrote. "We ask that parents reinforce these principles at home."

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the incident took place at about 4:10 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 24400 SW 124th Ave. in Homestead, a city 40 miles southwest of Miami. First responders assessed two injured children before releasing them to their parents.

According to CBS News, the girl's mother reached out to the South Florida TV station CBS 4 hours before the incident to share concerns that Coconut Palm K-8 Academy has a bullying problem. Coconut Palm K-8 Academy administrators did not respond to requests for comment Friday.

