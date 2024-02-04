South Florida under tornado watch as potentially severe storms move through

A line of fast-moving storms are forecast to hit the region Sunday afternoon, with South Florida under a tornado watch through 2 p.m.

Forecasters at National Weather in Miami posted this warning on social media at 10:30 a.m.: “Heads up, metro Miami! The squall line is now approaching the western suburbs of Miami-Dade County where a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect. Torrential downpours and gusty winds to 60 mph are likely over the coming hour.”

The National Forecasters issued a tornado watch until 2 p.m. Sunday for Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade as well as mainland Monroe, Collier and Hendry counties on the west coast.

“Locally heavy rainfall will be possible with today’s storms, although the flood risk should remain limited to poor drainage areas along the urban corridors due to the quick movement of the storms,” the National Weather Service said. “Damaging wind gusts, small hail, and a few isolated tornadoes will also be possible.”

Another, more reassuring post came at 12:15 p.m.: “The squall line is now offshore of Broward and Miami-Dade Counties and the severe threat is quickly diminishing for these areas. For Palm Beach County, a few showers and storms are heading towards the PBC metro area, which should clear over the next hour or so.”

A cold front moving through South Florida Sunday is ushering in a chill that will likely stick around for most of the coming week.

Potentially severe thunderstorms are expected to move through the region this afternoon, ending up over the Atlantic by 2 to 3 p.m., ushering in mostly dry weather thereafter, according to the latest forecast discussion from the National Weather Service.

Beaches throughout South Florida are expected to see hazardous conditions starting Sunday and lasting throughout the week.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the lower 60s and 50s on Sunday night, with highs on Monday not expected to rise above the lower 70s.

Here are tips on tornado safety, according to the weather service:

• Never try to outdrive a tornado. They travel at an average speed of 30 mph. Some have erratic paths, with speeds approaching 70 mph.

• Go to a safe, interior room away from windows.

• If you are outside, quickly get to a sturdy building. Sheds, storage units, mobile homes and tents are not safe.

• If you are in a car and not able to get to shelter, get down in your car and cover your head or abandon your car and find a ditch or low-lying area.

• Protect yourself from flying debris.

