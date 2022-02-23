The South Florida way of sanctioning Russia for Ukraine invasion | Frank Cerabino

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Frank Cerabino, Palm Beach Post
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

If we’re going to talk about imposing crippling sanctions against Russia as an effective nonlethal response to Vladimir Putin’s military invasion of Ukraine, let’s not forget South Florida.

The owners of many condos in Trump Tower II and III in Sunny Isles Beach have ties to Russia, The Miami Herald has found.
The owners of many condos in Trump Tower II and III in Sunny Isles Beach have ties to Russia, The Miami Herald has found.

South Florida is awash with the flight capital of Russian oligarchs, people who’ve received Putin’s blessing to loot their country and then keep their ill-gotten riches tucked safely away in the form of American real estate.

With a goal of inflicting some economic pain on Putin and his privileged circle of thieves, it would be a shame not to deal with those who are consolidating their loot right under our noses.

They'd be jailed here: Florida praises Canada truck protests after penalizing Florida protests | Frank Cerabino

Who can have the harshest law? Florida's just-like-Mississippi abortion bill political exercise in cruelty to women | Frank Cerabino

Read, then flush: A guide for club members in handling classified material at Trump's Mar-a-Lago | Frank Cerabino

Russian connection in Sunny Isles Beach

The Miami-Dade coastal town of Sunny Isles Beach alone could generate the kind of economic sanctions that would surely reverberate back in Moscow, exacting the kind of price that just might lead to a reappraisal of Putin’s military adventurism.

The Miami Herald reported six years ago that dozens of Sunny Isles Beach condos had been purchased by Russians involved in shady enterprises.

Frank Cerabino
Frank Cerabino

That was the year when millions of papers from Mossack Fonseca, the world’s fourth biggest offshore law firm, were leaked in what became known as The Panama Papers. They showed a complex web of $2 billion in secret offshore deals through intermediaries that were tied to Putin.

A year later, Reuters identified at least 63 Russians who had spent nearly $100 million buying condos in the six Trump-branded high-rise condos in Sunny Isles Beach.

I’ll bet a lot of that money comes from dirty sources, considering that in Trump’s seven luxury condo buildings in Miami-Dade – six of which are in Sunny Isles Beach – there were 703 units purchased by limited liability companies that hide the names of the actual buyers.

It’s a target-rich environment of people who’ve amassed fortunes and don’t want anybody to know about it. And many of them are Russian.

Sounds like a good place to explore for sanctions.

Remember Igor Fruman and Lev Parnes, the two Rudy Giuliani operatives that were supposed to get Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to lie that his government was investigating then-candidate Joe Biden?

Igor and Lev, dirty money experts

Igor and Lev used to live in Sunny Isles before they ended getting tangled up with Giuliani and charged with funneling nearly $700,000 in illegal foreign donations to Republican candidates. The list of recipients included the campaigns of Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, both who returned the donations after they were publicly revealed.

Igor and Lev had a pipeline of dirty Russian cash here in South Florida. I’ll bet they’ll know which unit owners in Trump buildings to sanction.

And who knows, maybe former President Donald Trump himself will even help in identifying all the Russian crooks who laundered their money through his businesses.

After all, I hear Trump loves America. So much so, he sometimes engages in public displays of flag hugging.

So I’m guessing he’ll be more than happy to participate in some strategic asset forfeiture of Russian kleptocrats.

OK. Maybe that's wishful thinking.

Maybe we'll have to take the nonmilitary response to Russia to an even more personal level here in South Florida.

FILE - This file Facebook screen shot provided by The Campaign Legal Center shows, from left, Donald Trump Jr., Tommy Hicks Jr., Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, posted on May 21, 2018. Parnas and Fruman were arrested in October 2019 on campaign finance violations resulting from a donation to a political action committee supporting President Donald Trump&#39;s reelection.
FILE - This file Facebook screen shot provided by The Campaign Legal Center shows, from left, Donald Trump Jr., Tommy Hicks Jr., Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, posted on May 21, 2018. Parnas and Fruman were arrested in October 2019 on campaign finance violations resulting from a donation to a political action committee supporting President Donald Trump's reelection.

The maternity sanction of last resort

It turns out that South Florida is a favorite destination for wealthy pregnant Russian women to visit when it's time to give birth.

Hundreds of upper-class Russian women pay $20,000 to $50,000 to brokers, who book trips from Moscow to Miami, where they enjoy a luxury beachfront vacation that culminates with the birth of their child, a little American citizen under the "birthright citizenship" clause in the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The baby, who becomes the holder of a U.S. passport, can at the age of 21 petition to have his or her Russian parents get "green cards," making them lawful permanent residents of the U.S.

Maybe if enough Russians who benefit from the golden crumbs of Putin's kleptocracy got the message that rolling tanks into Ukraine would have some personal costs for them to pay, the trajectory of war could take a less lethal path.

We have the keys for making that happen right here in Florida.

fcerabino@gannett.com

@FranklyFlorida

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: South Florida sanctions one way to punish Russia for Ukraine invasion

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Metaverse app allows kids into virtual strip clubs

    A BBC investigation witnesses grooming, sexual material and a rape threat in a virtual reality world.

  • Op-Ed: Why Putin sees Ukraine as an existential threat

    The West is imposing sanctions on Russian financial institutions, but it might take more to tame the Ukraine crisis.

  • Omani FM in Tehran as nuclear talks in Vienna continue

    Oman’s foreign minister arrived in Tehran on Wednesday for talks with his Iranian counterpart, state media reported, as nuclear talks between Iran and world powers continue in Vienna. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian welcomed Sayyid Badr Albusaidi upon his arrival, with the visit scheduled to focus on bilateral and international affairs, the IRNA news agency said.

  • Doctored CNN screenshot shared in posts about 'Putin delaying Russian invasion of Ukraine'

    An image has been shared hundreds of times on social media alongside a claim it shows a genuine news report by US broadcaster CNN about the Russia-Ukraine crisis. In fact, the image has been digitally altered from a 2017 news report about Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments on the US presidential election. A CNN spokesperson told AFP that the social media posts had shared a "fake" report. As of February 23, 2022, AFP found no such reports by the broadcaster or any other credible media ou

  • Hariri brother joins Lebanese political fray ahead of vote

    Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s estranged older brother says he hopes upcoming elections in crisis-hit Lebanon will bring about a new generation of leaders, adding that he'll do whatever he can to bring about positive change and accountability for past corruption. Bahaa Hariri also describes the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, calling it part of the country’s “failed past.” Bahaa Hariri has not said whether he will step in and run for office himself.

  • Burkina Faso gold mine blast kills 60

    Dozens more are injured in Burkina Faso after sticks of dynamite in a market blew up, officials say.

  • For Chinese leaders, Olympics weren't 2022's big-ticket item

    The just-concluded Winter Olympics weren’t China’s big event of the year — internally, at least. For the Communist Party, that comes this fall at a major meeting that will likely cement Xi Jinping 's position as one of the nation's most powerful leaders in its seven decades of Communist rule. The party congress, held every five years, is expected to appoint Xi to a third five-year term as its leader, breaking with recent past practice that limited the top person to 10 years in power.

  • Trump-linked SPAC soars on Truth Social downloads

    Shares of the special acquisition company or SPAC responsible for ex-President Donald Trump's new social media app jumped on Tuesday after launching over the weekend. According to Apptopia, Truth Social was downloaded more than 170,000 times since its launch late Sunday, topping downloads on Apple's App Store.The SPAC was also trending high on investor-focused social media site stocktwits.com, indicating interest from retail traders. Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp initially jumped 14% to a level last seen in October, when the blank check firm announced a deal to publicly list Trump Media & Technology Group, the venture behind Truth Social. But by midday Tuesday, shares had given back more than half of those gains. Wall Street's top financial regulators are investigating Trump's $1.25 billion deal to float Trump Media & Technology Group on the stock market, according to a filing from December. Other stocks linked to Trump also whipsawed on Tuesday. Shares of Phunware, which was hired by Trump's 2020 re-election campaign to build an app, initially climbed 11% but then turned negative at one point. CF Acquisition Corp VI, the SPAC behind video platform Rumble, which will deliver video and streaming for Truth Social, started the session up 3.3% but was down more than 7% by midday. Meanwhile, shares of Twitter and Facebook-parent Meta Platforms, which both banned Trump from their services following last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol, fell along with the rest of tech in Tuesday's session.

  • Germany could send more troops to NATO's eastern flank - defence minister

    RUKLA MILITARY BASE, Lithuania (Reuters) -Germany could send more troops to Lithuania and other countries on NATO's eastern flank after Russia formally recognised two regions of Ukraine as independent, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Tuesday. "It is clear that we need to apply stricter deterrence measures," Lambrecht told a joint news conference with her Lithuanian counterpart at the Rukla military base.

  • UN investigator calls for 60M vaccine doses for North Korea

    The United Nations’ independent investigator on human rights in North Korea has called for the international community to provide 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the isolated authoritarian nation, which has recently showed signs of easing one of the world's most restrictive pandemic border closures. Tomas Ojea Quintana said Wednesday the doses would be enough to inoculate North Korea’s population of more than 25 million people at least twice. The move could be “the key to opening (North) Korea's border and resuming its interaction with the international community and bringing it out of isolation,” Quintana said at a news conference on Wednesday in Seoul.

  • Could Flirting Be Good For Your Health?

    Studies show flirting reduces stress, increases confidence and can even strengthen your relationships. Psychologist Dr. Alexandra Solomon joins The Doctors to share some tips on flirting, whether you are single or partnered. Why Hair Loss Is on the Rise during the Pandemic

  • Prosecutors, associates of AG Jason Ravnsborg set to testify in impeachment probe

    Though Ravnsborg was convicted of a traffic violations stemming from the crash, questions about why he didn't face more severe charges have lingered.

  • Erdogan says Turkey-U.S. talks on F-16s going well -media

    President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey's talks with the United States on the modernisation of F-16 fighter jets was going well, Turkish broadcaster HaberTurk and other media reported on Wednesday. Ties between Ankara and Washington have been strained in recent years over issues including Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems, which triggered U.S. sanctions. Erdogan was quoted as telling reporters on a flight returning from a trip to Africa that the crisis between Ukraine and Russia had shown the necessity of the S-400s purchase, given the security risks in the region.

  • Ukraine to declare 30-day state of emergency

    Ahead of a possible large-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine's government has introduced a 30-day state of emergency, called up military reservists between the ages of 18 and 60 and voted to allow ordinary civilians to carry firearms.Why it matters: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that he does not expect an "all-out war against Ukraine" but that he will "put Ukraine on a war footing" if there is a "broad escalation" from Russia. This is what a war footing looks like.Get market n

  • Suspect found guilty in 2017 murder of Indiana police officer

    In front of a packed courtroom with at least 20 Southport police officers, a judge found Jason Brown guilty of murder for fatally shooting 38-year-old Southport Lt. Aaron Allan.

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: Vladimir Putin 'gone full tonto', says candid Ben Wallace

    Kyiv says it will call up all reservists aged 18-60 One MP says imposing martial law 'may be an option' What war could mean for you on the home front Donald Trump hails Vladimir Putin as a 'genius' over invasion Five key developments in the Ukraine crisis this morning

  • Fox News' Neil Cavuto Was in the ICU with COVID Due to His 'Very Compromised Immune System'

    "Had I not been vaccinated at all, I wouldn't be here," the host of Your World said

  • Allianz Fires Fund Managers After Multibillion-Dollar Blowup

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesAllianz SE dismissed two people responsible for managing a suite of hedge funds that allegedly lost investors billions of dollars and prompted probe

  • Biden announces 'first' sanctions on Russia over Ukraine

    US President Joe Biden announces sanctions against Russian banks and the country's wealthy elite after what he says is Moscow's launching of an invasion against Ukraine.

  • Biden announces sanctions against Russia for invasion of Ukraine

    President Biden announces plans for additional sanctions on Russia. But he and other allies question whether they will only further provoke Putin.