South Florida woman who killed mother and removed her eyes sentenced to prison

WEST PALM BEACH — A 38-year-old South Florida woman accused of stabbing her mother to death and cutting out her eyes pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday.

Camille Balla's conviction comes almost six years after Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies found her outside of her mother's Royal Palm Beach home, inconsolable and covered in blood.

"I killed my mother, and I need help," Balla told the first deputy who arrived.

She handed him a set of bloody keys and pointed to the garage, where he found the body of 57-year-old Francisca Monteiro-Balla. According to the deputy, broken glass and handwritten notes with religious messages about "clearing of the soul" littered the floor.

Monteiro-Balla's eyes sat on top of a nearby cardboard box. Outside, her daughter screamed: "I'm a murderer, I'm a murderer!"

Balla spoke quietly when she pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday, cementing her conviction but avoiding the decades-long prison sentence she risked had she been found guilty at a jury trial slated to begin Friday. Court records indicate she planned to use an insanity defense.

Balla told paramedics she smoked marijuana she feared was laced with something mind-altering prior to her mother's death on March 16, 2018. A forensic psychologist was poised to testify that she suffered from schizophrenia and post-traumatic stress disorder when she killed her mother.

Circuit Judge Jeffrey Gillen sentenced her to 15 years in prison in exchange for her guilty plea, followed by 15 years of probation. With credit for the 2,083 days she's spent in jail since her arrest, Balla should be out in less than a decade.

She scribbled a small “Thank you, Jesus,” on the plea agreement paperwork, signed by her, Public Defender Carey Haughwout and Assistant State Attorney Francine Edwards.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism and subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Royal Palm woman who killed mom & gouged out her eyes pleads guilty