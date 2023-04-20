South Florida woman sentenced after defrauding husband’s cystic fibrosis nonprofit

A South Florida woman will spent more than a year behind bars for cheating her husband’s cystic fibrosis nonprofit — best known for its annual paddle challenge from the Bahamas to the Sunshine State — out of thousands of dollars to maintain her lavish lifestyle, according to investigators.

Elizabeth Genna Suarez, a former board member of Piper’s Angels Foundation, has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison followed by two years of supervised release.

At the time the crimes were committed, the 34-year-old woman, formerly known as Elizabeth Mirson Suit, was married to Travis Suit, the organization’s founder and executive director. The foundation, named after Travis Suit’s daughter, maintains Suarez acted alone, and he was neither arrested nor charged in connection to the fraud.

Suarez’s attorney didn’t respond to an emailed request for comment.

From August 2018 to November 2019, the Palm Beach County woman used the foundation’s credit card to make an $8,000 deposit for cosmetic surgery, pay $1,680 for a cosmetic laser procedure, and spend $800 on a necklace. She also used the organization’s funds to buy sunglasses and a $3,000 mattress, as well as pay for improvements to a vehicle. In total, Suarez misappropriated nearly $160,000, federal agents say.

Investigators say Suarez convinced Piper’s Angels to give her the company credit card and offered to do its bookkeeping, obtaining access to the nonprofit’s software. To hide the illegal purchases, she made falsified statements so the expenditures would look legitimate. She also gained access to Piper Angel’s checks and debit card, which she later used to make additional illegal purchases, court records show.

“This was difficult, and we have absolutely encountered situations and circumstances where this caused us to lose supporters,” Piper’s Angels Board President Paul Smolchek told the Miami Herald in an email Wednesday night. “We understand that, we respect it, and we will always lean into it with everything we have to correct it and hopefully someday we can welcome those individuals back.”

Smolchek said in a statement that the board ordered a private investigation immediately after Travis discovered his wife’s unauthorized transactions, and in March 2020 the organization made a referral to law enforcement after Suarez paid back the money she stole. She was also banned from having any involvement with the organization. In early 2020, Travis and Suarez’s divorce was finalized, Smolchek told the Miami Herald.

“We identified and acknowledged what happened, we took immediate steps to rectify it, and through the support of our community we have not only weathered the storm but have come out much stronger for it,” Smolchek said.

Following the investigation, Piper’s Angels created a financial committee to oversee budgeting and expenses, and instituted a dual authorization requirement from two members of the committee for any expense over a certain dollar amount, Smolchek noted.

Suarez was charged on Nov. 30, and a jury found her guilty of three our of four counts wire fraud on Feb. 1. A trial judge later ruled that she also lied on the stand and submitted fake character letters to the court.

She was sentenced on March 6, and must surrender herself to begin her prison sentence before 2 p.m. Dec. 1.