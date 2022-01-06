These South Floridians were charged in the Capitol riot. A year later, some of them still await their fate.

Over the past year, many South Floridians have been charged with participating in the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021. Now, one year later, many of these residents, who live in cities such as Hollywood, Cooper City, Davie and Coral Springs, still have criminal cases pending against them.

They’re among about 75 from Florida who face charges, ranging from trespassing on the Capitol grounds to attacking Capitol police officers. And Florida — the third most populous state and former President Donald Trump’s home state — supplied more of the rioters than anywhere else in the country.

Here’s a look at some of the riot-related cases.

Posting on Snapchat

Felipe Marquez, 25, of Coral Springs, was charged with illegally entering the Capitol grounds and disorderly conduct.

Marquez posted video clips on Snapchat that showed him storming the Capitol Building with other rioters and breaking into a conference room belonging to a U.S. senator, according to a criminal complaint. He pleaded guilty to the charges.

William Rogan Reid, of Davie, and Moises Romero, of Cooper City, both pleaded not guilty to the disorderly conduct and trespassing charges. Reid posted about Jan. 6 extensively on Instagram and Discord accounts, including one post that said he would do it again, court records say. Someone tipped the FBI to the social media accounts.

Julio Baquero and his friend and roommate, Louis Valentin, both of Hollywood, each were charged after someone tipped the FBI to their social media accounts. Valentin allegedly told law enforcement in an interview that he had entered the U.S. Capitol building during the insurrection.

According to a federal filing, video footage from inside the Capitol shows Baquero entering the Capitol Rotunda and, in one instance, grabbing the hand of a police officer as law enforcement attempted to clear the building.

At another point, Baquero is allegedly seen on camera shouting at officers, “You’re a traitor!”

Both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chanting ‘treason!’

One Wellington man, Jason Dolan, belonged to an extremist group known as the Oath Keepers, prosecutors say. Before Jan. 6, he discussed with fellow Oath Keepers the need to bring firearms to D.C. for the event, and stored an M4 rifle that he brought from Florida in his hotel room.

That day, wearing an Oath Keepers shirt, Dolan stormed through police barricades into the Capitol halls chanting, “treason!” He pleaded guilty in September.

The Proud Boys

At least two Florida Proud Boys members were arrested in Miami-Dade, including Gabriel Garcia, a retired U.S. Army captain. Garcia uploaded Facebook Live videos of himself in a heated standoff with police inside the Capitol Building. He called the police “traitors” and riled up the crowd behind him, authorities say. “You ain’t stopping a million,” he yelled. Their cases are still pending.

The Department of Justice has charged over 700 people for their involvement in the deadly day, when at least five people died and dozens of police officers were injured.

Drawing support

Floridians involved in the riots were likely to be white men from middle-class backgrounds, said J. Edwin Benton, who teaches political behavior, public opinion and elections at the University of South Florida.

He said many of those who joined in from Miami-Dade likely were Cuban Americans who have lived under socialist regimes and were swept up in disinformation.

The way Benton sees it, there’s two main reasons behind why Floridians turned out in droves at the Capitol riots. The first is the presence of former President Donald Trump himself, who calls Florida home.

“He perhaps encouraged his most loyal disciples,” he said.

Trump appealed to middle-class voters who believed they had been left behind by big business and government, Benton said.

The second reason is the misinformation itself has found fertile ground in Florida. “You have people such as Donald Trump, and less so Ron DeSantis, who give out those vibes,” he said.