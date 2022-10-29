South forces on explosions in Sevastopol: There are consequences if you shoot "combat mosquitoes" with S-300 missiles

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO — SATURDAY, 29 OCTOBER 2022, 14:32

South defence forces suspect that failed launches of air defence missiles by the Russian invaders could be a reason for explosions in the occupied city of Sevastopol on Saturday.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the joint press centre for Operational Command Pivden (South), on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast on 29 October

Quote: "There is no official confirmation yet, but there is an understanding that, if you are afraid of "combat mosquitoes" and use aggressive air defence systems against them (when you beat mosquitoes with S-300 missiles), there can be an absolutely reverse reaction.

These missiles have large destructive power, and they are destroying what is truly at fault in creating this situation. Therefore, failed launches of air defence missiles may well be this reason; we will receive official information later."

Background: Explosions rang out in the Russian-occupied city of Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula on the morning of 29 October. Russia has claimed that its ships were "repelling a UAV attack".

There was unverified and unconfirmed information on damaging several vessels of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

Later, the Russian Ministry of Defence stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly attacked the occupied city of Sevastopol with UAVs at 4:00 on 29 October. They also confirmed that the Ivan Holubets, a sea trawler, was damaged.

Previously: Vasily Nebenzya, the Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, has said that the Russian occupiers allegedly discovered drones in Ukraine that can "spread mosquitoes infected with dangerous viruses."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!