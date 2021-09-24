South Fork couple charged with assault of child

Sep. 24—A husband and wife were jailed on Thursday, charged with indecent assault of a child that happened in January, authorities said.

South Fork Borough police Chief Donald Wyar charged James Gaunt, 47, and Tracy Lee Gaunt, 36, both of the 600 block of Grant Street, with felony counts of indecent assault of person less than 13 years of age and corruption of minors.

According to a criminal complaint, at the urging of James Gaunt, Tracy Gaunt asked a boy to have intercourse with her on Jan. 20. When the boy refused the first time he was hit with a broom.

When questioned by police, the Gaunts refused to answer questions and requested to speak to an attorney, the complaint said.

Cambria County Children and Youth Services started the investigation and gave it to South Fork police. Criminal charges were filed after an interview was conducted with the child at the Cambria County Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township.

The Gaunts were arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison after both failed to post 10% of $50,000 bond.