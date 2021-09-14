South Fork man charged with allegedly possessing explosive devices

Sep. 14—SOUTH FORK — A South Fork Borough man was charged with possessing weapons of mass destruction after he detonated an Improvised Explosive Device, authorities allege.

State police in Ebensburg also charged Mark Stephen Yatsky, 57, of the 200 block of Highway Street, with reckless endangerment, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and possession of an offensive weapon.

According to a criminal complaint, borough council President Mark Wadsworth called police Chief Donald Wyar at 8 p.m. Thursday to report hearing two explosions and provide the name of a possible suspect.

Wyar said he spoke with Yatsky the next day and found a suspected IED, a 1/4 stick of dynamite and a 1/2 stick of dynamite on the back porch, the complaint said.

Yatsky was reportedly carrying a red glass smoking pipe, a metal smoking pipe and a wooden container with marijuana inside.

Yatsky was interviewed by state police and reportedly told them he had purchased 101/4 sticks of dynamite and one larger stick of dynamite.

Yatsky admitted to detonating explosives near a bridge along Walnut Street and near the railroad tracks, the complaint said.

Troopers found explosive residue at the bridge and also found metal debris, shards and a PVC in the area, the complaint said. Troopers also recovered a training rocket, pipe with an end cap and suspected IEDs, the complaint said.

Charges were filed before District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg.