South Fork man enters guilty plea for explosion

Nov. 3—EBENSBURG — A South Fork Borough man entered a guilty plea in Cambria County court Tuesday after he detonated an improvised explosive device in September, according to authorities.

Mark Stephen Yatsky, 57, entered a guilty plea to weapons of mass destruction before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.

South Fork Borough Council President Mark Wadsworth called police Chief Donald Wyar at 8 p.m. Sept. 9 to report hearing two explosions and provide the name of a possible suspect, according to a criminal complaint,

The complaint said that Wyar said he spoke with Yatsky the next day and found a suspected IED, a quarter-stick of dynamite and a half-stick of dynamite on the back porch, the complaint said.

Yatsky was interviewed by state police and reportedly told them he had purchased 10 quarter-sticks of dynamite and one larger stick of dynamite.

According to the complaint, he then admitted to detonating explosives near a bridge along Maple Street and near the railroad tracks.

Explosive residue was found at the bridge by troopers. Troopers also found metal debris, shards and polyvinyl chloride in the area, the complaint said.

Troopers also recovered a training rocket, a pipe with an end cap and suspected IEDs, according to the complaint.