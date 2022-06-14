South Fork man facing drug charges

Jun. 14—SOUTH FORK, Pa. — A South Fork man faces drug charges after his girlfriend's father told South Fork police Friday he wanted the couple out of his house because of drug use.

Court papers say police Chief Donald J. Wyar agreed to accompany the resident back to the home he shared with his daughter and her boyfriend, Earl Richard Flynn, 40, to post an eviction notice on their section of the home.

At the home, the homeowner showed police where the tenants had broken a hole through the wall separating the two living spaces. The owner's daughter was there but Flynn was not, the criminal complaint said. Drugs were in plain sight in the couple's bedroom, the court papers said.

Wyar wrote in the affidavit of probable cause that he obtained a search warrant for the home. When the warrant was served, Flynn was in the home but ran into the woods. South Fork police K9 officer was able to catch Flynn's trail and tracked him to a trail where he was sitting, the affidavit said.

Police said they searched Flynn and found 77 bags of suspected heroin and 2.78 grams of methamphetamine. A search of the home yielded a large amount of drug paraphernalia, including sheets, scales and baggies.

Flynn was charged with two felony counts of drug possession with intent to deliver, two misdemeanor counts of drug possession and one misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia.

Flynn was arraigned Friday by District Judge Rick Varner and placed in the Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of the $125,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled June 23.