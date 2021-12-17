South Fork man sentenced to prison, probation for setting off explosive device

Dec. 17—EBENSBURG — A South Fork Borough man was sentenced in Cambria County court Tuesday for detonating an improvised explosive device in September, according to authorities.

Mark Stephen Yatsky, 57, had entered a guilty plea to weapons of mass destruction before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III in November. He was sentenced to 12 to 24 months of incarceration and 12 months of probation.

When Yatksy seemed unhappy with his sentence and said he just lit some "firecrackers," Krumenacker told a story about how he and friends would make small cannons in cans that would fire about a mile. He said one broke a window of a business and the children's parents simply paid to have it repaired. Another day, his friend got hurt, and they stopped creating the cannons.

He said that the powder used in the cannon when he was a kid is now illegal and that if he were to do that he would be in a similar position to Yatsky. Krumenacker added that doing activities like that as a child is different from doing it as an adult, especially in current times.

South Fork Borough Council President Mark Wadsworth called police Chief Donald Wyar at 8 p.m. on Sept. 9 to report hearing two explosions. Wadsworth provided the name of a possible suspect, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint said that Wyar said he spoke with Yatsky the next day and found a suspected IED, a quarter-stick of dynamite and a half-stick of dynamite on the back porch of Yatsky's residence, the complaint said.

Yatsky was interviewed by state police and reportedly told them he had purchased 10 quarter-sticks of dynamite and one larger stick of dynamite.

According to the complaint, he then admitted to detonating explosives near a bridge along Maple Street and near the railroad tracks.

Explosive residue was found at the bridge by troopers. Troopers also found metal debris, shards and polyvinyl chloride in the area, the complaint said.

Troopers also recovered a training rocket, a pipe with an end cap, and suspected IEDs, according to the complaint.