South Fork resident charged in Altoona man's slaying

May 27—SOUTH FORK, Pa. — A late-night investigation Friday led authorities to arrest a South Fork man in connection with the death of a missing and unnamed Altoona resident.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 22-year-old Austin Kline was taken into custody following an investigation that was started Thursday when the victim's son reported his father missing to PSP Ebensburg.

"The investigation was continued on (Friday) and the defendant was developed as a suspect in the victim's disappearance," state police said in a report.

The 55-year-old victim was discovered deceased late Friday or early Saturday at Kline's residence along Lake Street in South Fork Borough, police said.

After being interviewed, Kline reportedly confessed to killing the Altoona man.

Charges were filed in district court Saturday and the South Fork man was transported to the Cambria County Prison pending his preliminary hearing.

Court documents were not immediately available.

Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said an autopsy was underway Saturday and more details would be made available following that procedure.

The man's identity is also being withheld until after the autopsy and Lees can speak with the family.