South Fork woman enters plea in child assault case

Sep. 28—EBENSBURG — A South Fork woman entered a plea in a child sexual assault case in Cambria County court on Tuesday.

Tracy Lee Gaunt, 36, entered a guilty plea to a felony charge of corruption of minors before Judge Tamara R. Bernstein.

In 2019, Gaunt had been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy in 2017, according to District Attorney Greg Neugebauer.

Portage Borough police provided information to state police at the time of the incident, who filed charges after a forensic interview was conducted with the boy.

Gaunt will be required to register under SORNA, the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, and will undergo an assessment by the Sex Offender Assessment Board.

She faces a minimum of three months and a maximum of seven years in prison.

Gaunt also had her bond revoked in the incident as she made several unapproved stops at an ice cream stand and a fast-food restaurant on Sept. 8 while on an electronic monitoring device.

Neugebauer noted that while a "trivial issue" the places that Gaunt was found to be at when she was in violation are places that children frequent and he believes this makes her a threat to society.

Bernstein granted the motion to revoke Gaunt's bond and she will remain in the Cambria County Prison until she is sentenced in December.

Gaunt also faces similar charges along with her husband.

Tracy Gaunt and James Gaunt, 47, were charged on Sept. 24 with felony counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and corruption of minors in relation to the assault of a child earlier this year.

According to a criminal complaint, at the urging of James Gaunt, Tracy Gaunt asked a boy to have intercourse with her on Jan. 20. When the boy refused the first time, he was hit with a broom.

The complaint said that the Gaunts refused to answer police questions and requested to speak to an attorney.

The Gaunts have preliminary hearings in the case before Magisterial District Judge Rick W. Varner on Thursday.