South Fork woman sentenced in child sexual assault case

Mar. 22—EBENSBURG — A South Fork woman was sentenced Tuesday in Cambria County court to 3 to 24 months in prison in a child sexual assault case.

Tracy Lee Gaunt, 36, entered a guilty plea in December to a felony charge of corruption of minors before Judge Tamara R. Bernstein and was sentenced to 3 to 24 months in Cambria County Prison.

Gaunt will be auto paroled after the minimum sentence is served and will be required to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Both Gaunt and her attorney, John Lovette, asked that she be sentenced closer to home due to severe health problems.

Gaunt and her husband were charged on Sept. 24 in relation to the alleged assault of a child earlier last year. According to a criminal complaint, at the urging of her husband, Tracy Gaunt asked a boy to have intercourse with her on Jan. 20, 2021. When the boy refused the first time, he was hit with a broom, police alleged.

The complaint said that the Gaunts refused to answer police questions and requested to speak to an attorney.

Charges against her husband were later dropped at the magistrate level.

According to the district attorney's office, the commonwealth did not have the probable cause to pursue the charges against Gaunt's husband based on the statements from a witness.

Gaunt is currently serving a state sentence on a similar case.

In September, she entered a guilty plea to a felony charge of corruption of minors before Judge Tamara R. Bernstein and was sentenced to 12 to 36 months in state prison in December.

Gaunt was arrested in 2019 for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy in 2017, District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said at the time of her plea.

Portage Borough police provided information to state police at the time of the incident. State police then filed charges after a forensic interview was conducted with the boy.