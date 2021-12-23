South Fork woman sentenced to prison for assault of child

Dec. 23—EBENSBURG — A South Fork woman was sentenced Tuesday in Cambria County court to 12 to 36 months in prison in a child sexual assault case.

Tracy Lee Gaunt, 36, entered a guilty plea in September to a felony charge of corruption of minors before Judge Tamara R. Bernstein.

Gaunt was arrested in 2019 for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy in 2017, District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said at the time of her plea.

Portage Borough police provided information to state police at the time of the incident,. State police then filed charges after a forensic interview was conducted with the boy.

Gaunt will be required to register under SORNA, the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, and will undergo an assessment by the Sex Offender Assessment Board.

On Tuesday, Gaunt also entered a guilty plea for corruption of minors before Bernstein in another case involving a minor .

Tracy and her husband, James Gaunt, 47, were charged on Sept. 24 in relation to the alleged assault of a child earlier this year.

According to a criminal complaint, at the urging of James Gaunt, Tracy Gaunt asked a boy to have intercourse with her on Jan. 20. When the boy refused the first time, he was hit with a broom, police allege.

The complaint said that the Gaunts refused to answer police questions and requested to speak to an attorney.

She will be sentenced in March for the second assault.