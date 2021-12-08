South Fort Worth shooting injures one person; gang unit investigating, police say

An early morning shooting Wednesday left one person suffering from a gunshot wound, Fort Worth police said.

Around 12:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the 3200 block of New York Avenue, in south Fort Worth, on a report of a shooting.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered a gunshot wound victim who self transported to a local hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening injury,” police said.

An investigation by the police department’s Gang Unit remains ongoing, and no arrests have been announced.