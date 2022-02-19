South Fort Worth shooting leaves one injured, police say

The Fort Worth Police Department’s gang units are investigating a shooting in south Fort Worth Friday night.

The shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. in the 7500 block of Trey Riata Drive. Police responded to the area after a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said its gang units are on scene and continuing the ongoing investigation.